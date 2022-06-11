Middleton comes up short in WIAA Division 1 team state title bid

Middleton received three singles victories Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Cardinals, however, could not gain the final point in a 4-3 loss to Neenah in the semifinals.

In No. 2 singles competition, Cardinals senior Ian Connell defeated the Rockets’ David Murphy 6-1, 6-2, Middleton junior Jonathan Kim beat Carl Hein 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and Cardinals junior Aarush Gupta beat Ben Kotchen 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.

At No. 1 singles, Middleton freshman Ethan Bo lost 6-0, 6-3 to Neenah sophomore Solomon Dunsirn. It was a rematch of the June 4 state individual title match that Dunsirn won.

Neenah won all three doubles matches.

Dunsirn (38-2) had an opportunity at an undefeated season but Bo had the upper hand at the Nicolet Sweet 16 in May.

Dunsirn dropped his second match of the season in the team finals, losing to Brookfield East’s Oscar Corwin 6-1, 6-1 in the title match.

Defending state champion East rolled over Neenah 7-0 in the final, winning its sixth team title.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.