Middleton boys tennis team stays No. 2 in Division 1 in coaches' state rankings

The Middleton boys tennis team remained No. 2 in Division 1 in the weekly Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Monday.
Madison West and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition.
Brookfield East remained top-ranked in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was No. 5 and Watertown Luther Prep No. 10.
University School of Milwaukee was ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
BOYS TENNIS
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
(Last week’s Division 1 rankings in parentheses)
1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Milwaukee Marquette (3); 4, Neenah (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Eau Claire Memorial (6); 7, Glendale Nicolet (7); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (8) 9, Mukwonago (13); 10, Brookfield Central (9).
Honorable mention
11, Sussex Hamilton (10); 12, Madison West (11); 13, Madison Memorial; 14, Mequon Homestead; 15, Kenosha Indian Trail (12).
Division 2
(No previous rankings announced)
1, University School of Milwaukee; 2, Brookfield Academy; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Appleton Xavier; 5, Madison Edgewood; 6, East Troy; 7, New Berlin Eisenhower; 8, La Crosse Aquinas; 9, Milwaukee Pius XI; 10, Watertown Luther Prep.
Honorable mention
11, Greendale Martin Luther; 12, Medford; 13, Eau Claire Regis.