Madison Memorial’s numbers offset Sophie Fiske’s power on Friday night, as the Spartans took a 92-78 victory over visiting Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference girls swimming dual meet.
Fiske broke a pool record in the 50 freestyle, winning in 23.64 seconds, and added first places in the 100 freestyle (:51.84) and as the leadoff swimmer in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.60).
But Memorial won six events and added five second-place finishes to edge the Cardinals. Carly McKeon won the 200 freestyle (1:58.75) and the 500 free (5:21.21), and Ella DeFever and Kiara Bissen each won one individual event and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
Middleton 136, Madison East 31
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Cardinals continued their winning ways, dominating the Purgolders to claim a season-opening victory in a Big Eight dual. Middleton swept the top three places in eight of 11 varsity events.
Verona/Mount Horeb 129, Janesville Parker/Evansville 41
Junior Josie McCartney won the 50 and 100 freestyle as Verona/Mount Horeb cruised to a win to kick off the season.
Girls tennis
I-94 Challenge
As part of the tournament pairing Milwaukee-area teams against Madison-area opponents, Verona took a 4-3 victory over Glendale Nicolet, led by Meredith Conley’s victory at No. 1 singles.
Mequon Homestead earned a 6-1 victory over Waunakee and Wales Kettle Moraine beat the Warriors 5-2.
Madison West dropped a pair of duals, falling to Hartland Arrowhead 5-2 and Kettle Moraine 4-3.
Abby Bremel won both of her matches at No. 2 singles for the Regents.
Madison Memorial beat Nicolet 5-2 sweeping all three doubles flights, but dropped a 5-2 decision to Whitefish Bay despite singles victories from Grace Olson and Julia Zhou.
Middleton beat Oak Creek 7-0 as Mia Kim won at No. 1 singles. But the Cardinals dropped a 4-3 decision against Whitefish Bay.
Cedarburg downed Sun Prairie 4-3 as the Cardinals got victories in the top three singles spots, from Lauren Hope Bruemmer, Emma Dorn and Jordan White, but the Bulldogs swept three doubles matches.