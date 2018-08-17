Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison Memorial’s numbers offset Sophie Fiske’s power on Friday night, as the Spartans took a 92-78 victory over visiting Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference girls swimming dual meet.

Fiske broke a pool record in the 50 freestyle, winning in 23.64 seconds, and added first places in the 100 freestyle (:51.84) and as the leadoff swimmer in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.60).

But Memorial won six events and added five second-place finishes to edge the Cardinals. Carly McKeon won the 200 freestyle (1:58.75) and the 500 free (5:21.21), and Ella DeFever and Kiara Bissen each won one individual event and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.

Middleton 136, Madison East 31

The defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Cardinals continued their winning ways, dominating the Purgolders to claim a season-opening victory in a Big Eight dual. Middleton swept the top three places in eight of 11 varsity events.

Verona/Mount Horeb 129, Janesville Parker/Evansville 41

Junior Josie McCartney won the 50 and 100 freestyle as Verona/Mount Horeb cruised to a win to kick off the season.

Girls tennis

I-94 Challenge

As part of the tournament pairing Milwaukee-area teams against Madison-area opponents, Verona took a 4-3 victory over Glendale Nicolet, led by Meredith Conley’s victory at No. 1 singles.

Mequon Homestead earned a 6-1 victory over Waunakee and Wales Kettle Moraine beat the Warriors 5-2.

Madison West dropped a pair of duals, falling to Hartland Arrowhead 5-2 and Kettle Moraine 4-3.

Abby Bremel won both of her matches at No. 2 singles for the Regents.

Madison Memorial beat Nicolet 5-2 sweeping all three doubles flights, but dropped a 5-2 decision to Whitefish Bay despite singles victories from Grace Olson and Julia Zhou.

Middleton beat Oak Creek 7-0 as Mia Kim won at No. 1 singles. But the Cardinals dropped a 4-3 decision against Whitefish Bay.

Cedarburg downed Sun Prairie 4-3 as the Cardinals got victories in the top three singles spots, from Lauren Hope Bruemmer, Emma Dorn and Jordan White, but the Bulldogs swept three doubles matches.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

