Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys tennis All-Area team

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys tennis team

Singles player of the year

Tyler Nelson, sr., Waunakee — Nelson received the No. 1 seed in singles entering the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis individual state tournament in June at the University of Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium after compiling an undefeated record through sectionals. Nelson was 25-0 after winning the No. 1 singles title over Middleton freshman Ethan Bo 6-3, 6-1 at the Waunakee sectional. Nelson, a UW-Whitewater commit, wound up 29-1 overall after finishing third at the state tournament. He fell to Bo 6-0, 7-5 in a state semifinal (Bo, who finished second, came on strong after missing part of the season due to injuries). Nelson then defeated Madison West junior Ethan Yu 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.

Doubles team of the year

Jacob Baldwin, sr., and Nikko Vilwock, so., Sun Prairie — Baldwin and Vilwock entered the state tournament 14-1 and seeded fourth following their No. 1 doubles title at the Walworth Big Foot sectional. Baldwin and Vilwock (18-2) finished second at state. They won their first four matches — including upending top-seeded Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen of Brookfield East 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 in the semifinal round — prior to dropping a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Hartland Arrowhead’s Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel in the title match.

Coach of the year

Tony Mirasola, Middleton — Mirosola led the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title and the Waunakee sectional crown. Middleton was seeded second in the WIAA Division 1 team tennis state tournament. The Cardinals defeated Menomonee Falls 6-1 in the quarterfinals, prior to falling to third-seeded Neenah 4-3 in a semifinal match.

Singles

First team

Tyler Nelson, sr., Waunakee; Ethan Bo, fr., Middleton; Ethan Yu, jr., Madison West; Ian Connell, sr., Middleton; Chase Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove.

Honorable mention

Ryder Broadbridge, so., Verona; Gokul Kamath, so., Madison Memorial; Jonathan Kim, jr., Middleton; Juan Gallego, jr., Madison Memorial; Aidan Simkin, sr., Madison East; Everett Reid, fr., Madison West; Judd Guse, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Owen Benck, so., Portage; Mark Miller, jr., Madison Edgewood.

Doubles

First team

Jacob Baldwin, sr., and Nikko Vilwock, so., Sun Prairie; Sanjay Mathur, sr., and Sam Weinbach, jr., Madison Memorial; Ilya Rice, so., and Kieran Gopal, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention