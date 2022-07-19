 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys tennis All-Area team

From the See the State Journal's 2022 spring All-Area boys teams, players and coaches of the year series
  • 0
Tyler Nelson, Waunakee

Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson hits a backhand during a match on June 3 at the WIAA Division 1 state championships at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. He is the State Journal's 2022 Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys tennis team 

Singles player of the year

Tyler Nelson, sr., Waunakee — Nelson received the No. 1 seed in singles entering the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis individual state tournament in June at the University of Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium after compiling an undefeated record through sectionals. Nelson was 25-0 after winning the No. 1 singles title over Middleton freshman Ethan Bo 6-3, 6-1 at the Waunakee sectional. Nelson, a UW-Whitewater commit, wound up 29-1 overall after finishing third at the state tournament. He fell to Bo 6-0, 7-5 in a state semifinal (Bo, who finished second, came on strong after missing part of the season due to injuries). Nelson then defeated Madison West junior Ethan Yu 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.

Nikko Vilwock and Jacob Baldwin, Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie’s Jacob Baldwin serves as doubles teammate Nikko Vilwock is ready at the net during a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament on June 9 at Quann Park. Baldwin and Vilwock are the State Journal's 2022 Boys Tennis Doubles Team of the Year.

Doubles team of the year

People are also reading…

Jacob Baldwin, sr., and Nikko Vilwock, so., Sun Prairie — Baldwin and Vilwock entered the state tournament 14-1 and seeded fourth following their No. 1 doubles title at the Walworth Big Foot sectional. Baldwin and Vilwock (18-2) finished second at state. They won their first four matches — including upending top-seeded Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen of Brookfield East 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 in the semifinal round — prior to dropping a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Hartland Arrowhead’s Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel in the title match.

Coach of the year

Tony Mirasola, Middleton — Mirosola led the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title and the Waunakee sectional crown. Middleton was seeded second in the WIAA Division 1 team tennis state tournament. The Cardinals defeated Menomonee Falls 6-1 in the quarterfinals, prior to falling to third-seeded Neenah 4-3 in a semifinal match.

Singles

First team

Tyler Nelson, sr., Waunakee; Ethan Bo, fr., Middleton; Ethan Yu, jr., Madison West; Ian Connell, sr., Middleton; Chase Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove.

Honorable mention

Ryder Broadbridge, so., Verona; Gokul Kamath, so., Madison Memorial; Jonathan Kim, jr., Middleton; Juan Gallego, jr., Madison Memorial; Aidan Simkin, sr., Madison East; Everett Reid, fr., Madison West; Judd Guse, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Owen Benck, so., Portage; Mark Miller, jr., Madison Edgewood.

Doubles

First team

Jacob Baldwin, sr., and Nikko Vilwock, so., Sun Prairie; Sanjay Mathur, sr., and Sam Weinbach, jr., Madison Memorial; Ilya Rice, so., and Kieran Gopal, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention

Josh Bradley, jr., and Riley Sass, jr., Verona; Joey Kaji, so., and Mason Dean, jr., Madison West; Franklin Hu, sr., and Saketh Peddireddy, sr., Middleton; Ben Alban, sr., and Sean Walsh, so., Madison West; Jake Olszewski, sr., and Eli Zubke, sr., Watertown; Charlie Haight, sr., and Glenn Conway, jr., Madison La Follette; Matthew Koelpin, sr., and Johannes Bourman, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Joe Powless, so., and Hans Sprinkman, jr., Madison Edgewood; Aaron Roidt, sr., and Chris Glasson, sr., Monroe.

Here are the 2022 spring high school sports all-conference lists

A look at the high school athletes who earned all-conference honors for the 2022 spring season.

Badger West All-Conference Boys Golf

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger West all-conference team in boys golf.

Badger West All-Conference Softball

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger West all-conference team in softball.

Badger West All-Conference Girls Soccer

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger West all-conference team in girls soccer.

Badger West All-Conference Baseball

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger West all-conference team in baseball.

Badger East All-Conference Softball

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in softball.

Badger East All-Conference Baseball

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in baseball.

Badger East All-Conference Girls Soccer

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in girls soccer.

Badger East All-Conference Boys Golf

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in boys golf.

Big Eight All-Conference Baseball

  • 0

Player of the Year: Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie

Big Eight All-Conference Softball

  • 0

Player of the Year: Hilary Blomberg, Verona

Big Eight All-Conference Girls Soccer

  • 0

Player of the Year: Lilliah Blum, Verona

Rock Valley All-Conference Girls Soccer

  • 0

Player of the Year: Grace Breuchel, McFarland

Rock Valley All-Conference Softball

  • 0

Co-players of the Year: Aidyn Messmann Jefferson Senior, Savannah Serdynski Jefferson Senior

Rock Valley All-Conference Boys Golf

  • 0

Here's who was named to the Rock Valley all-conference team in boys golf.

Rock Valley All-Conference Baseball

  • 0

Co-Player of the Year: Jackson Burk Turner, Peyton Lee Edgerton

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics