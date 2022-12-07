Meet the 2022 girls tennis award winners and Madison All-Area team

Madison Edgewood’s Lily Olson led the charge among Madison-area girls tennis players this fall, winning her second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state singles title.

Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram, Verona’s Naisha Nagpal and Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang also were part of the strong singles contingent, while Middleton, Madison West and Waunakee led the way with their doubles play.

Middleton and Madison Edgewood advanced to WIAA team state in Division 1 and Division 2, respectively, with Middleton reaching the final match.

Here’s a look at the All-Area team for schools in the Madison coverage area:

Player of the year

Wisconsin-girls-state-tennis-06-I8I0655-10152022112208 Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson returns a shot against East Troy's Lauren Lindow in the first set of Division 1 semifinals at the Wisconsin WIAA…

Lily Olson, jr., Madison Edgewood — Olson repeated as WIAA Division 2 state singles champion in October at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Second-seeded Olson earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over top-seeded Angela Wang, a freshman from University School of Milwaukee, in the championship match.

To get to the final, Olson defeated New Berlin Eisenhower’s Kendall Witt 6-1, 6-0; seventh-seeded Lillian Jorgenson of The Prairie School 6-2, 6-0; and third-seeded Lauren Lindow of East Troy 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Olson also was the Badger Conference champion, a sectional champion at No. 1 singles and helped the Crusaders advance to Division 2 team state, where fourth-seeded Edgewood fell to top-seeded University School of Milwaukee in the semifinals. Olson finished 23-2 overall, with the two losses coming to Wang (in the regular season and at team state).

Coach of the year

Matt Given, Middleton — Given directed the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title, the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional crown and a return trip to the state team tournament (which Middleton won in the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021 and advanced to the semifinals in the fall of 2021).

This fall, Middleton finished as Division 1 runner-up.

Second-seeded Middleton defeated seventh-seeded Hudson 6-1 in the quarterfinals and topped Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 5-2 in the semifinals prior to dropping a 5-2 decision to top-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in the championship match.

Given’s team earned first-team all-conference selections in six of the seven flights in the Big Eight.

Madison All-Area girls tennis team

Singles

First team

Lily Olson, jr., Madison Edgewood; Netra Somasundaram, jr., Middleton; Naisha Nagpal, so., Verona; Annalise Yang, jr., Sun Prairie East; Sophia Jiang, jr., Madison Memorial; Audrey Yu, fr., Madison West; and Sonya Agapov, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention

Grace Huang, so., Madison West; Ava Lee, so., Monona Grove; Ella Peotter, jr., Oregon; Lydia Sabat, so., Middleton; Eliza Martin, so., Monona Grove; Laura Maudlin, sr., McFarland; and Kate Thorne, fr., Oregon.

Doubles

First team

Tyra Gustavson, jr., and Molly Ryan, jr., Madison West; Claire Jaeger, jr., and Gretchen Lee, sr., Waunakee; Ashley Andler, jr., and Amy Li, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention

Keena Cheng, jr., and Sarah Li, fr., Middleton; Emily Goetz, sr., and Isabelle Gao, so., Madison West; Reagan Schwartzer, sr., and Grace Kramschuster, jr., Sun Prairie East.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.