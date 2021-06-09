Madison West's Ethan Yu earns sectional title at No. 1 singles; Madison Memorial claims state team berth

Ethan Yu was confident he would achieve the desired result Wednesday at Quann Park.

But the Madison West sophomore still was stoked after winning the No. 1 singles title over Monona Grove junior Chase Lindwall at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial boys tennis sectional and advancing to next week’s individual state tournament for the first time.

“It’s almost like you did something you thought you were going to do,” Yu said, “but you are still happy you did it because you knew you could have (blown) it. … So, I’m very happy.”

Also pumped were Memorial coach Joe King and his team after the Spartans edged Madison West and qualified for the WIAA team tournament June 25-26 for the first time since 1999.

“It was exciting to see the guys come out and play well today, and take care of business in the first round and make sure that the team did well in advancing to team state,” said King, who’s been head coach for nine years. “I’ve been the assistant coach or the head coach for 20 years or so, and we have never advanced to the boys team state in that time. So, it’s great to make that happen this year, especially for the guys that missed their season last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and then were able to come back this season.”