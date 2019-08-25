The Madison West girls tennis team leads area schools in the season’s first Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, released Sunday night.
Madison West, coached by Ryan Reischel, was ranked third in Division 1.
Madison Memorial was ninth and Middleton 10th.
Mequon Homestead was ranked No. 1 in Division 1, followed by Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels and Madison West.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was ranked eighth.
University School of Milwaukee was No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Girls tennis state rankings
First poll
Division 1
1, Mequon Homestead; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Madison West; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Brookfield East; 7, Brookfield Central; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9. Madison Memorial; 10, Middleton.
Honorable mention: 11, Lake Geneva Badger; 12, Eau Claire Memorial; 13, Glendale Nicolet.
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee; 2, Kohler; 3, Appleton Xavier; 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 5, East Troy; 6, Eau Claire Regis; 7, Racine Prairie; 8, Madison Edgewood; 9, Brookfield Academy; 10, Ashland.