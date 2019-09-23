The Madison West girls tennis team, coached by Ryan Reischel, stood fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Monday.
Madison Memorial was ninth and Middleton 10th.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels remained No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood moved up one spot to No. 7. McFarland climbed into the poll at No. 9.
University School of Milwaukee remained No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Girls tennis weekly state rankings
Division 1
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Mequon Homestead (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Brookfield East (7); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Madison Memorial (9); 10, Middleton (10).
Honorable mention – 11, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 12, Neenah (UR); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (13); 14, New Berlin Eisenhower (12).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 4, Appleton Xavier (3); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Madison Edgewood (8); 8, Racine Prairie School (7); 9. McFarland (UR); 10, Ashland (10).
Honorable mention – Shorewood (UR), Brookfield Academy (9).