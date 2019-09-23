WIAA Tennis Deang-10132018115708

Madison Edgewood's sophomore Baluck Deang returns a shot during her Division 2 semifinal match against Kenosha St. Joseph's Olivia Czerwonka during the WIAA Girls State Tennis Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Madison West girls tennis team, coached by Ryan Reischel, stood fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Monday.

Madison Memorial was ninth and Middleton 10th.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels remained No. 1 in Division 1.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood moved up one spot to No. 7. McFarland climbed into the poll at No. 9.

University School of Milwaukee remained No. 1 in Division 2.

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Girls tennis weekly state rankings

Division 1

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Mequon Homestead (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Brookfield East (7); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Madison Memorial (9); 10, Middleton (10).

Honorable mention – 11, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 12, Neenah (UR); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (13); 14, New Berlin Eisenhower (12).

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 4, Appleton Xavier (3); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Madison Edgewood (8); 8, Racine Prairie School (7); 9. McFarland (UR); 10, Ashland (10).

Honorable mention – Shorewood (UR), Brookfield Academy (9).

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments