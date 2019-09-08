The Madison West girls tennis team remained fourth-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Sunday night.
Madison Memorial and Middleton each moved up one spot to ninth and 10th, respectively, in Division 1.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels stayed No. 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained eighth.
University School of Milwaukee was No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
Girls tennis
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 2, Mequon Homestead (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5,Whitefish Bay (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Brookfield East (7); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (9); 9, Madison Memorial (10); 10, Middleton (11).
Honorable mention -- 11, Lake Geneva Badger (12); 12, Brookfield Central (8); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (13); 14, Glendale Nicolet (14); 15, Oconomowoc (15).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Madison Edgewood (8); 9, Brookfield Academy (9); 10, Ashland (10).