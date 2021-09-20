 Skip to main content
Madison West makes move into Top 10 in Division 1 in coaches' state rankings for girls tennis
Middleton's Netra Somasundaram won the No. 1 singles match against Arrowhead. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison West girls tennis team moved into the top 10 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Monday.

Middleton remained fourth in Division 1. Madison West climbed into the ninth spot after receiving honorable-mention recognition last week. Verona was 10th.

Neenah remained top-ranked in Division 1.

Madison Edgewood stayed No. 2 in Division 2, behind No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

GIRLS TENNIS

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

Division 1

1, Neenah (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Whitefish Bay (3); 4, Middleton (4); 5, Mequon Homestead (6); 6, Eau Claire Memorial (9); 7, Franklin; 8, Ashwaubenon; 9, Madison West (11); 10, Verona (5).

Honorable mention – 11, Glendale Nicolet (10); 12, Brookfield East (12); 13, Hartland Arrowhead (7); 14, Wales Kettle Moraine (8).

Division 2

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, University School of Milwaukee (6); 4, Brookfield Academy (3); 5, East Troy (4); 6, Eau Claire Regis (5); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Shorewood (8); 9, Altoona (11); 10, Neenah St. Mary Catholic (9).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

