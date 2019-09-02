The Madison West girls tennis team was ranked fourth and Madison Memorial 10th in Division 1 in the weekly state rankings, released by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Middleton received honorable-mention recognition (No. 11) in Division 1.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels jumped to No. 1, after being No. 2 last week. Mequon Homestead fell to No. 2. Muskego entered the poll at No. 3.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained No. 8.
University School of Milwaukee remained No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Girls tennis weekly state rankings
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 2, Mequon Homestead (1); 3, Muskego (UR); 4, Madison West (3); 5, Whitefish Bay (4); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 7, Brookfield East (6); 8, Brookfield Central (7); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 10, Madison Memorial (9).
Honorable mention: 11, Middleton (10); 12, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (12); 14, Glendale Nicolet (13); 15, Oconomowoc (UR).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Madison Edgewood (8); 9, Brookfield Academy (9); 10, Ashland (10).