Madison West's Maddi Bremel returns the ball in a match with Stevens Point's Sabrina Tang. Day two of the WIAA State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

The Madison West girls tennis team was ranked fourth and Madison Memorial 10th in Division 1 in the weekly state rankings, released by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Middleton received honorable-mention recognition (No. 11) in Division 1.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels jumped to No. 1, after being No. 2 last week. Mequon Homestead fell to No. 2. Muskego entered the poll at No. 3. 

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained No. 8.

University School of Milwaukee remained No. 1 in Division 2.

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Girls tennis weekly state rankings

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

Division 1

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 2, Mequon Homestead (1); 3, Muskego (UR); 4, Madison West (3); 5, Whitefish Bay (4); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 7, Brookfield East (6); 8, Brookfield Central (7); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 10, Madison Memorial (9).

Honorable mention: 11, Middleton (10); 12, Lake Geneva Badger (11); 13, Eau Claire Memorial (12); 14, Glendale Nicolet (13); 15, Oconomowoc (UR).

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Kohler (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Eau Claire Regis (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Madison Edgewood (8); 9, Brookfield Academy (9); 10, Ashland (10).

