Madison Memorial's Jiang sisters oust top seed in WIAA doubles; freshmen Annalise Yang, Lily Olson advance to state singles semifinals

LAKE GENEVA — A wealth of young talent in the Madison area was unveiled during the WIAA’s alternate girls tennis season this spring.

That was fully on display when the WIAA individual state tournament opened Thursday. Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang and Madison Memorial freshman Lily Olson advanced to Friday’s singles semifinals and Memorial freshman Sophia Jiang combined with older sister Jessica, a senior, in upsetting the top-seeded doubles team during a quarterfinal match.

“It tends to go in waves,” La Follette coach Nan Perschon said. “This is my 31st year coaching and I would say this is the strongest freshman group I’ve seen in the Madison area. It’s fun. It makes everyone better.”

Two area teams — the ninth-seeded Jiang sisters (7-1) and third-seeded Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal (7-0) of Middleton — are in the final four of doubles. That was a special accomplishment for the Jiangs, outstanding piano players who previously have qualified for the “Final Forte” music competition.

The Jiang sisters upset top-seeded Grace Welhouse and Alex Madjun of Appleton North 6-4, 7-5 in a quarterfinal outdoors at Lake Geneva High School.