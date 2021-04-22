Madison Memorial's Jiang sisters oust top seed in WIAA doubles; freshmen Annalise Yang, Lily Olson advance to state singles semifinals

LAKE GENEVA — A wealth of young talent in the Madison area was unveiled during the WIAA’s alternate girls tennis season this spring.
That was fully on display when the WIAA individual state tournament opened Thursday. Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang and Madison Memorial freshman Lily Olson advanced to Friday’s singles semifinals and Memorial freshman Sophia Jiang combined with older sister Jessica, a senior, in upsetting the top-seeded doubles team during a quarterfinal match.
“It tends to go in waves,” La Follette coach Nan Perschon said. “This is my 31st year coaching and I would say this is the strongest freshman group I’ve seen in the Madison area. It’s fun. It makes everyone better.”
Two area teams — the ninth-seeded Jiang sisters (7-1) and third-seeded Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal (7-0) of Middleton — are in the final four of doubles. That was a special accomplishment for the Jiangs, outstanding piano players who previously have qualified for the “Final Forte” music competition.
The Jiang sisters upset top-seeded Grace Welhouse and Alex Madjun of Appleton North 6-4, 7-5 in a quarterfinal outdoors at Lake Geneva High School.
“They did a really good job of playing together and communicating,” said Madison Memorial assistant David Olson, who coached doubles at the high school while Spartans coach Joe King directed the singles players at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club. “The players from Appleton North were huge hitters. The Jiangs were patient, stayed in the point and took advantage at the net when it was there.”
Olson said Sophia Jiang “was able to power through” after taking a medical timeout due to a calf cramp with the score 5-5 in the second set.
Jiang and Jiang topped Fond du Lac’s Mia Bahr and Madeline Kleinke 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. They rallied past Madison West’s eighth-seeded duo of senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 in the second round.
“Jessica has been a singles player mostly for us the past three years,” King said. “But having the opportunity for her to play with her younger sister as a doubles team — since Jessica is a senior, this is her only shot — it’s been a lot of fun to watch them. … They work really well together.”
Dettman and Rajpal defeated Madison West senior Suzanne Oriel and freshman Tyra Gustavson 6-2, 6-2 in a second-round match. The Cardinals’ pair then knocked out Green Bay Southwest sophomores Julia Tackmier and Allison Roever 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Yang (8-1) secured her semifinal spot in singles with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over another freshman, Middleton’s fifth-seeded Netra Somasundaram (12-3), who won two earlier matches.
“It feels great for me (to make the semis)," Yang said. "I can brag to my brother (Tyger, a Lancers' senior who also plays tennis).”
Perschon liked Annalise Yang's competitive spirit.
“She does things that you can’t really coach,” Perschon said. “She has the instinct toward the game that just comes naturally to her. But the way she battles … she was down 5-2 in the first set and came back against a very good player from Middleton. She should know she is never out of a match. She works very hard, she trains hard.”
Olson (7-0), the No. 2 seed, endured a long wait prior to playing. She dispatched Sheboygan North’s Louisa Damkot 6-1, 6-0 in the second round, then claimed a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal victory over seventh-seeded Sophia Fergus of De Pere in Thursday night’s final match.
“It was kind of annoying having to wait that long, but it was OK in the end,” Olson said. “I think I played pretty well. It’s definitely different from (playing) outside. I like it better. It’s nice with no wind.”
Madison Memorial junior Nikita Remesh (6-2) claimed two upsets in advancing to the quarterfinals before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision to top-seeded Ava Dunsirn, a Neenah junior.
Remesh earned a 6-2, 7-5 first-round victory over ninth-seeded Nora Paape (16-1), a Neenah freshman. Remesh then recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Stoughton senior Annika Goetz (12-1), the eighth seed.
“I really do feel I gave my 100%,” Remesh said. “I’m really happy about the way I played. … I gave my full effort.”
Somasundarum's two victories included defeating Madison West freshman Grace Qian 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
Goetz was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Janesville Craig senior Lucia Hyzer in the opening round.
Middleton sophomore Sophia Agapov was another first-round singles winner from the area, defeating Whitewater freshman Emilia Houwers 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, the Regents’ Knigge and Lin were 6-1, 6-4 winners over Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Marissa Light in the opening round. Oriel and Gustavson defeated Oregon’s Jordan Streiff and Stephanie Lo 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the first round.