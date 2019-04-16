Try 3 months for $3
The Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational boys tennis tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at various sites in the Madison area.

Venues include courts at Middleton High School, Waunakee’s Ripp Park, Sun Prairie High School and Madison Memorial High School.

Madison Memorial is serving as the organizing school. 

Pool A will feature Kenosha Tremper, Green Bay Southwest, Sun Prairie and Middleton.

Pool B will include Lake Geneva Badger, Oshkosh West, Madison Memorial and Waunakee.

Green Bay Southwest was ranked fourth in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings. Sun Prairie was sixth, Middleton eighth and Madison Memorial 11th.

Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational 

Friday’s schedule:

1 p.m. Friday – Kenosha Tremper at Middleton; GBSW at Sun Prairie; Badger at Memorial; Oshkosh West at Waunakee, Ripp Park.

4 p.m. Friday – Sun Prairie at Middleton; Kenosha Tremper vs. GBSW at Sun Prairie; Oshkosh West at Memorial; Badger at Waunakee, Ripp Park.

Saturday’s schedule

9 a.m. Saturday -- GBSW at Middleton; Kenosha Tremper at Sun Prairie;

Oshkosh West vs. Badger at Memorial; Memorial at Waunakee, Ripp Park.

 Noon Saturday -- Badger at Middleton; Memorial at Sun Prairie; Oshkosh West vs. Kenosha Tremper at Memorial; GBSW at Waunakee, Ripp Park.

