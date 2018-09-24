The Madison Memorial girls tennis team, the Big Eight Conference dual champion, was ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, which were released Monday.
The Spartans won the conference dual season for the first time since 2005, according to Memorial records.
Middleton was ranked sixth in Division 1.
Madison West (11th) and Verona (13th) received honorable-mention recognition.
The Big Eight Conference tournament is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. It begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Verona is the host school.
Mequon Homestead remained No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained second-ranked.
University School of Milwaukee stayed No. 1 in Division 2.
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
GIRLS TENNIS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Mequon Homestead (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Whitefish Bay (6); 5, Madison Memorial (5); 6, Middleton (4); 7, Muskego (7); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower (8); 9, Brookfield East (9); 10, Hartland Arrowhead (10).
Honorable mention
11, Madison West (11); 12, Glendale Nicolet (12); 13, Verona (13); 14, Franklin (14); 15, Wales Kettle Moraine (15).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, Kohler (5); 6, East Troy (6); 7, Shorewood (7); 8, Eau Claire Regis (8); 9, Racine Prairie School (9); 10, Brookfield Academy (10).