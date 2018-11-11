Madison Memorial’s Joe King was named the Division 1 girls tennis coach of the year by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association, according to a release from the WHSTCA.
"It's a great reflection of our program and how well supported the girls are by everyone involved," King said.
The Spartans finished first in the Big Eight Conference with a 9-0 dual meet record and also placed first in the Big Eight tournament by winning five flights.
With an 18-2 overall record, the Spartans qualified for their first team state tournament since 2005.
In addition to winning the Dane County Invitational, the Wausau Invitational and the Oshkosh West Invitational, the Spartans secured King’s 100th dual meet victory as a head coach.
At the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament, the Spartans upset third-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in a 4-3 quarterfinal victory. This year, Memorial qualified one doubles team and two singles players for the WIAA state tournament.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial coach Carl Veenendaal was named the Division 2 coach of the year.
Catholic Memorial qualified for team state for the first time with a team that included eight of 10 players who had no varsity experience entering the season.
The program has a no-cut policy and had 48 girls competing.
Catholic Memorial was 7-1 in the Classic 8 Conference dual season. Catholic Memorial finished as Division 2 state runner-up at team state, falling to University School of Milwaukee 5-2 in the final.