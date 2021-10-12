 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson pursues WIAA Division 2 state singles title in girls tennis
0 Comments
alert
WIAA STATE GIRLS TENNIS

Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson pursues WIAA Division 2 state singles title in girls tennis

  • 0

Madison Edgewood sophomore Lily Olson acknowledged she was nervous when she arrived for her first tennis practice this season with her new team and its new coach.

But Olson, who transferred from Madison Memorial, said she found her new teammates and coaches to be extremely welcoming.

In turn, the Crusaders have found Olson to be a “rock-solid” all-around player at the No. 1 singles spot.

“She’s been extremely dominant,” Edgewood first-year coach Aaron Kondrasuk said. “She’s played really well from the beginning of the year.”

Olson (18-0) earned the top seed in Division 2 singles for this week’s WIAA state girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Olson hasn’t dropped a set in 36 sets played and has won 20 of those by 6-0 scores, Kondrasuk said.

“I feel like I’ve played really well this season,” she said. “I’m glad to have played so many matches this season and for having a normal season again.”

Olson played last spring for Memorial, which elected not to play in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She finished as runner-up to Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang at the state tournament during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

Olson said she was grateful for her teammates and coaches at Memorial, but after talking with her parents decided to attend Edgewood.

“I really like it,” she said. “It wasn’t about tennis at all. Overall, it was about what’s best for me.”

Olson took over the No. 1 singles spot from the now-graduated Baluck Deang, who won the WIAA Division 2 singles championship in 2019 and 2020.

“That really inspires me,” said Olson, who enjoyed conversations she had with Deang. “She’s a really nice person.”

Olson said her goal is to win the singles title and she also hopes the Crusaders can claim the state team title next week.

Olson has an opening-round bye, then will play at 11 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday night’s match between Altoona sophomore Josie Rechek (16-14) and Racine Prairie School’s Lillian Jorgenson (15-9). Olson defeated Rechek 6-1, 6-0 in the Altoona sectional No. 1 singles final last week.

Kondrasuk had watched Olson play prior to each of their arrivals this season at Edgewood.

“I could see she had all the tools,” Kondrasuk said. “She was a clone of her sister (former Memorial standout Grace Olson). She’s extremely steady, but with pace.”

Lily Olson, the Badger West Conference tournament champion at No. 1 singles, said she believes she’s played more consistently than in her freshman year.

“She’s rock-solid with her backhand and forehand,” Kondrasuk said. “She’s not hesitant to come to the net. She has nice touch and feel at the net. She has a really strong serve. She has just a really solid all-around game.”

Olson said she’s “very humbled” to receive the No. 1 seed. But she doesn’t believe the top billing brings any additional pressure — she said there are good players throughout the draw and she needs to take it one set at a time.

“I know each match is important,” she said.

Even in an abbreviated season last spring, Kondrasuk said Olson was aided as a freshman playing in the highly competitive Big Eight Conference, which he called “one of the toughest conferences in the state.”

“She’s been playing at a high level,” Kondrasuk said. “When she’s on, she’s tough to get a couple games off.”

Olson and the Crusaders’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Samantha Buchner and senior Maeve Shanahan qualified for the individual state tournament.

Edgewood — the Badger West champion for the dual season, conference tournament and overall season — won the Altoona sectional and qualified for the Division 2 team state tournament.

Second-seeded Edgewood will face third-seeded Eau Claire Regis in the semifinals Oct. 23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial will meet fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier in the other semifinal. 

“Our doubles play has really come along,” Kondrasuk said. “That was one of my big points of emphasis all season long.”

+5 
olson mug 10-12

Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, right, and Maeve Shanahan celebrate the Crusaders' team title at the WIAA Division 2 Altoona sectional. 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers QB Graham Mertz discusses running backs and preparing for Army

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics