Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson pursues WIAA Division 2 state singles title in girls tennis

Madison Edgewood sophomore Lily Olson acknowledged she was nervous when she arrived for her first tennis practice this season with her new team and its new coach.
But Olson, who transferred from Madison Memorial, said she found her new teammates and coaches to be extremely welcoming.
In turn, the Crusaders have found Olson to be a “rock-solid” all-around player at the No. 1 singles spot.
“She’s been extremely dominant,” Edgewood first-year coach Aaron Kondrasuk said. “She’s played really well from the beginning of the year.”
Olson (18-0) earned the top seed in Division 2 singles for this week’s WIAA state girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Olson hasn’t dropped a set in 36 sets played and has won 20 of those by 6-0 scores, Kondrasuk said.
“I feel like I’ve played really well this season,” she said. “I’m glad to have played so many matches this season and for having a normal season again.”
Olson played last spring for Memorial, which elected not to play in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She finished as runner-up to Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang at the state tournament during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
Olson said she was grateful for her teammates and coaches at Memorial, but after talking with her parents decided to attend Edgewood.
“I really like it,” she said. “It wasn’t about tennis at all. Overall, it was about what’s best for me.”
Olson took over the No. 1 singles spot from the now-graduated Baluck Deang, who won the WIAA Division 2 singles championship in 2019 and 2020.
“That really inspires me,” said Olson, who enjoyed conversations she had with Deang. “She’s a really nice person.”
Olson said her goal is to win the singles title and she also hopes the Crusaders can claim the state team title next week.
Olson has an opening-round bye, then will play at 11 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday night’s match between Altoona sophomore Josie Rechek (16-14) and Racine Prairie School’s Lillian Jorgenson (15-9). Olson defeated Rechek 6-1, 6-0 in the Altoona sectional No. 1 singles final last week.
Kondrasuk had watched Olson play prior to each of their arrivals this season at Edgewood.
“I could see she had all the tools,” Kondrasuk said. “She was a clone of her sister (former Memorial standout Grace Olson). She’s extremely steady, but with pace.”
Lily Olson, the Badger West Conference tournament champion at No. 1 singles, said she believes she’s played more consistently than in her freshman year.
“She’s rock-solid with her backhand and forehand,” Kondrasuk said. “She’s not hesitant to come to the net. She has nice touch and feel at the net. She has a really strong serve. She has just a really solid all-around game.”
Olson said she’s “very humbled” to receive the No. 1 seed. But she doesn’t believe the top billing brings any additional pressure — she said there are good players throughout the draw and she needs to take it one set at a time.
“I know each match is important,” she said.
Even in an abbreviated season last spring, Kondrasuk said Olson was aided as a freshman playing in the highly competitive Big Eight Conference, which he called “one of the toughest conferences in the state.”
“She’s been playing at a high level,” Kondrasuk said. “When she’s on, she’s tough to get a couple games off.”
Olson and the Crusaders’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Samantha Buchner and senior Maeve Shanahan qualified for the individual state tournament.
Edgewood — the Badger West champion for the dual season, conference tournament and overall season — won the Altoona sectional and qualified for the Division 2 team state tournament.
Second-seeded Edgewood will face third-seeded Eau Claire Regis in the semifinals Oct. 23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial will meet fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier in the other semifinal.
“Our doubles play has really come along,” Kondrasuk said. “That was one of my big points of emphasis all season long.”
Prep girls tennis preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette
Yang was the singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva. She became La Follette’s first girls tennis state champion with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson in an all-area final. Yang entered as the fourth seed.
Lily Olson, so., Madison Edgewood
Olson has transferred to Edgewood from Madison Memorial. She finished as the runner-up to Yang at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring.
Netra Somasundaram, so., Middleton
Somasundarum finished fifth at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring, falling to Yang in the quarterfinals prior to winning two matches in the consolation round. She helped Middleton earn the team state championship in the spring.
Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial
Jiang has moved to No. 1 singles for the Spartans this fall. She and her older sister, Sophia Jiang, finished fourth as a doubles team at state this spring.
Grace Qian, so., Madison West
Qian reached the state tournament in the spring as a singles player.
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee
Lee is expected to play singles for the Warriors this season. Lee and then-senior Sara Sowinski played doubles last year and advanced to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament last fall in Lake Geneva.
Samantha Breitbach, sr., Verona
Breitbach advanced to the state tournament in the spring as a singles player and, with Naisha Nagpal, should propel the Wildcats' lineup.
Laura Maudlin, jr., McFarland
Maudlin qualified for the alternate fall state tournament in singles last spring.
Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial
Remesh and Wu are set to play No. 1 doubles together this fall. Remesh advanced to the final eight in singles at the spring’s state tournament.