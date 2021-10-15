 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, Middleton's Netra Somasundaram march to WIAA state girls tennis semis
0 Comments
alert
WIAA STATE GIRLS TENNIS

Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, Middleton's Netra Somasundaram march to WIAA state girls tennis semis

  • 0
20211014_24_StateTennis_1146_AJA-10142021182258

Middleton's Netra Somasundaram returns the ball in a No. 1 singles match against Pewaukee's Addison Young during the first day of the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD

The girls state tennis tournament resumed Friday morning with Division 1 and 2 singles competitors squaring off to narrow the field down to four semifinalists.

Madison Edgewood’s Lily Olson, the top-seeded competitor in Division 2 singles, won her third-round match against The Prairie School’s Lillian Jorgenson 6-3, 6-1 and won her quarterfinal match against Brookfield Academy’s Natalie Cartwright 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal match Milwaukee University School’s Aubrey Jayne, the fourth seed.

“In both rounds today she just did a really good job taking it one point at a time,” Edgewood coach Aaron Kondrasuk said.

Olson, the alternate fall state runner-up in Division 2 in the spring, remains unbeaten after entering state play with an 18-0 record.

The No. 7 seed in Division 1 singles, Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram, defeated Wausau West’s Mia Bailey 6-1, 6-2 in the third round and then defeated Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Carolyn Schaefer 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinal to secure one of the final four spots.

Somasundaram, who secured a better finish than her fifth-place medal in the alternate state tournament, will face Elkhorn’s third-ranked Parker Christiansen.

Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang, the Division 1 sixth seed and the spring's alternate-fall state champ, won her third-round match 6-2, 6-1 against Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Natalie Stanula before losing her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-0 against Christiansen.

Yang, a sophomore, will compete in the consolation bracket for a chance to finish in fifth place. She'll face Schaefer Saturday morning.

In D1 doubles, Madison Memorial’s 11th-seeded duo of Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu won their second-round match 6-0, 6-4 against Green Bay Southwest’s Mallory Kerhin and Janelle Novotny before losing in the quarterfinals against Kimberly’s Jean Marie Lorentz and Abby Ostermann by a score of 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Matches resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with consolation play. The singles semifinals begin at 9 a.m., with the doubles matches starting at 9:45.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics