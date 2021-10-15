Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, Middleton's Netra Somasundaram march to WIAA state girls tennis semis

The girls state tennis tournament resumed Friday morning with Division 1 and 2 singles competitors squaring off to narrow the field down to four semifinalists.
Madison Edgewood’s Lily Olson, the top-seeded competitor in Division 2 singles, won her third-round match against The Prairie School’s Lillian Jorgenson 6-3, 6-1 and won her quarterfinal match against Brookfield Academy’s Natalie Cartwright 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal match Milwaukee University School’s Aubrey Jayne, the fourth seed.
“In both rounds today she just did a really good job taking it one point at a time,” Edgewood coach Aaron Kondrasuk said.
Olson, the alternate fall state runner-up in Division 2 in the spring, remains unbeaten after entering state play with an 18-0 record.
The No. 7 seed in Division 1 singles, Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram, defeated Wausau West’s Mia Bailey 6-1, 6-2 in the third round and then defeated Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Carolyn Schaefer 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinal to secure one of the final four spots.
Somasundaram, who secured a better finish than her fifth-place medal in the alternate state tournament, will face Elkhorn’s third-ranked Parker Christiansen.
Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang, the Division 1 sixth seed and the spring's alternate-fall state champ, won her third-round match 6-2, 6-1 against Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Natalie Stanula before losing her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-0 against Christiansen.
Yang, a sophomore, will compete in the consolation bracket for a chance to finish in fifth place. She'll face Schaefer Saturday morning.
In D1 doubles, Madison Memorial’s 11th-seeded duo of Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu won their second-round match 6-0, 6-4 against Green Bay Southwest’s Mallory Kerhin and Janelle Novotny before losing in the quarterfinals against Kimberly’s Jean Marie Lorentz and Abby Ostermann by a score of 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Matches resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with consolation play. The singles semifinals begin at 9 a.m., with the doubles matches starting at 9:45.