Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang repeats as WIAA Division 2 state singles champion

“I’m so happy,” she said. “My cheeks are going to cramp up.”

Deang became Edgewood’s first girls singles champion last year and now is the girls program’s first repeat winner (including doubles), according to the WIAA.

There was no formal WIAA awards ceremony due to COVID-19 and elbow bumps became the norm for congratulations between coaches and players. No spectators were permitted at Sports Core (two spectators per player were allowed in Lake Geneva, where Division 1 was played).

That left Deang’s mother, Willma Joshua, to wait outside the facility during the competition and watch the match via live-stream on her phone, Deang said. Other friends and family were following along at a distance, too, holding a Zoom party, she said.

“It was hard, especially because I couldn’t have my parents here to enjoy that high school experience with me, being this is their last kid playing tennis in high school, and especially not having my teammates being able to cheer for me,” she said. “But I know they are cheering for me spiritually, with my family members and friends.”

The setting wasn’t like at Nielsen, Edgewood coach Alex Mory said.