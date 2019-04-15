The Madison Edgewood boys tennis team remained fourth-ranked in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings, released Sunday night.
Green Bay Notre Dame was top-ranked in Division 2.
Sun Prairie led the area teams in Division 1, ranked sixth. Middleton was ranked eighth, Verona ninth and Madison West 10th. Defending Big Eight Conference champion Verona had been unranked prior to this poll.
Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition (11th).
Milwaukee Marquette moved into sole possession of the top spot in Division 1. Eau Claire Memorial, which had been tied with Marquette for first last week, dropped to third.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Boys tennis weekly state rankings
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1, tie); 2, Brookfield East (3); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (1, tie); 4, Green Bay Southwest(4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 6, Sun Prairie (6); 7, Whitefish Bay (7); 8, Middleton (9); 9, Verona (UR); 10, Madison West (10).
Honorable mention
11, Madison Memorial (11); 12, De Pere (12); 13, Menomonee Falls (13); 14, Glendale Nicolet (8); 15, Mequon Homestead (14).
Division 2
1. Green Bay Notre Dame (1); 2. Brookfield Academy (2); 3. University School of Milwaukee (3); 4. Madison Edgewood (4); 5. Kohler (5); 6. Racine Prairie (6).