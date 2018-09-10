The Middleton and Madison Memorial girls tennis teams remained fifth and sixth, respectively, in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Sunday night.
Madison West (11th) and Verona (12th) received honorable-mention recognition.
Mequon Homestead stayed No. 1 in Division 1.
Madison Edgewood remained No. 2 in Division 2.
University School of Milwaukee was No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Girls tennis state rankings
Last week's rankings in parentheses
Division 1
1, Mequon Homestead (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Whitefish Bay (4); 5, Middleton (5); 6, Madison Memorial (6); 7, Muskego (7); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower (8); 9, Brookfield East (9); 10, Hartland Arrowhead (10).
Honorable mention
11, Madison West; 12, Verona; 13, Franklin; 14, Glendale Nicolet; 15., Wales Kettle Moraine.
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, Kohler (5); 6, East Troy (UR); 7, Shorewood (10); 8, Eau Claire Regis (7); 9, Racine Prairie School (9); 10, Brookfield Academy (6).