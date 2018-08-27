The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team remained second-ranked in Division 2 in the second week of the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association girls tennis rankings, released Monday.
University School of Milwaukee stayed at No. 1 in Division 2.
Middleton and Madison Memorial remained fifth and sixth, respectively, in Division 1.
Madison West and Verona received honorable-mention recognition. Madison West (11th) and Verona (12th) each moved up a spot from last week.
Mequon Homestead was No. 1 in Division 1.
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS (WEEK 2)
GIRLS TENNIS
Division 1
1. Mequon Homestead; 2. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3. Eau Claire Memorial; 4. Whitefish Bay; 5. Middleton; 6. Madison Memorial; 7. Muskego; 8. New Berlin Eisenhower; 9. Brookfield East; 10. Hartland Arrowhead.
Honorable mention
11. Madison West; 12. Verona; 13. Glendale Nicolet; 14. Brookfield Central; 15. Wales Kettle Moraine.
Division 2
1. University School of Milwaukee; 2. Madison Edgewood; 3. Appleton Xavier; 4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 5. Kohler; 6. Brookfield Academy; 7. Eau Claire Regis; 8. Kenosha St. Joseph; 9. Racine Prairie School; 10. Shorewood.