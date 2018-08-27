Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls tennis photo: DeForest No. 1 singles player Cecile Fuchs
DeForest No. 1 singles player Cecile Fuchs returns a backhand shot during her battle with Madison Memorial's Grace Olson in the championship match of Saturday's season-opening Dane County Open at Madison East.

 ART KABELOWSKY, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team remained second-ranked in Division 2 in the second week of the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association girls tennis rankings, released Monday.

University School of Milwaukee stayed at No. 1 in Division 2.

Middleton and Madison Memorial remained fifth and sixth, respectively, in Division 1.

Madison West and Verona received honorable-mention recognition. Madison West (11th) and Verona (12th) each moved up a spot from last week.

Mequon Homestead was No. 1 in Division 1.

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS (WEEK 2)

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1

1. Mequon Homestead; 2. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3. Eau Claire Memorial; 4. Whitefish Bay; 5. Middleton; 6. Madison Memorial; 7. Muskego; 8. New Berlin Eisenhower; 9. Brookfield East; 10. Hartland Arrowhead.

Honorable mention

11. Madison West; 12. Verona; 13. Glendale Nicolet; 14. Brookfield Central; 15. Wales Kettle Moraine.

Division 2

1. University School of Milwaukee; 2. Madison Edgewood; 3. Appleton Xavier; 4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 5. Kohler; 6. Brookfield Academy; 7. Eau Claire Regis; 8. Kenosha St. Joseph; 9. Racine Prairie School; 10. Shorewood.

