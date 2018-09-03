Try 1 month for 99¢
Edgewood's Baluck Deang returns the ball in a No. 2 singles match against Jefferson's Morgan Graf on the second day of the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team remained No. 2 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, according to the poll released Monday.

University School of Milwaukee stayed No. 1 in Division 2.

In Division 1, Middleton and Madison Memorial remained in the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Madison West (11th) and Verona (12th) received honorable-mention recognition.

Mequon Homestead stayed No. 1 in Division 1.

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Girls tennis state rankings

Division 1

1. Mequon Homestead; 2. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3. Eau Claire Memorial; 4. Whitefish Bay; 5. Middleton; 6. Madison Memorial; 7. Muskego; 8. New Berlin Eisenhower; 9. Brookfield East; 10. Hartland Arrowhead.

Honorable mention

11. Madison West; 12. Verona; 13. Glendale Nicolet; 14. Brookfield Central; 15. Wales Kettle Moraine.

Division 2

1. University School of Milwaukee; 2. Madison Edgewood; 3. Appleton Xavier; 4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 5. Kohler; 6. Brookfield Academy; 7. Eau Claire Regis; 8. Kenosha St. Joseph; 9. Racine Prairie School; 10. Shorewood.

