Madison Edgewood, Middleton come up short in state girls tennis semifinals

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team has a twin spin that opponents should look out for next season.
The second-seeded Crusaders were edged in the WIAA Division 2 team state tennis tournament semifinals on Saturday by third-seeded Eau Claire Regis 4-3 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, but two sets of Edgewood twins will provide double the impact next season.
Juniors Sydney and Jamie Johnson upended senior Abby Erickson and sophomore Caroline Shepich 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. The Crusaders duo rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first set, lost the second and persevered in the third against Regis after a brief chat with Edgewood coach Aaron Kondrasuk.
The Johnsons began playing doubles as freshmen after moving to Madison from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Their father, Eric Johnson, was hired as executive director for football administration with the University of Wisconsin football team in 2019.
The fraternal twins started competition with the Middleton tennis team as freshmen before transferring to Edgewood later that year.
“If we miss a bad shot, I know she’s not mad at me and I know she’s cheering me on inside,” Sydney said. “I think it’s really relaxed and we understand each other.”
Jamie and Sydney have skills that complement each other on the court, with Jamie being a strong baseline player with a decent forehand. Sydney is solid at the net and has a better backhand.
“It balances things out,” Jamie said.
The Crusaders got their first victory of the semifinals courtesy of the No. 3 doubles team of junior Molly Poehling and sophomore Grace Imhoff, who defeated sophomore Ava Smith and senior Olivia Schneider 6-2, 6-2.
Molly Poehling started the regular season playing at No. 3 doubles with twin Hannah Poehling, but the pair didn’t mesh.
“We do get along when we’re not playing together,” Hannah said.
Hannah Poehling played a hard-fought match at No. 4 singles, but suffered a 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 loss to Regis sophomore Ashley Chilson.
“Once we got them in the right spots, they were huge contributors for us,” said Kondrasuk of the Poehlings.
Edgewood entered state with only two regular-season losses to Monona Grove and D2 team state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial. The Crusaders defeated Regis 4-3 during the first week of the regular season.
Catholic Memorial, the top-seeded D2 squad, claimed its first team championship in its fourth consecutive appearance at the event. The Crusaders defeated Regis 6-1 for the title.
Kondrasuk and his Edgewood coaching staff will lose only player with the graduation departure of Maeve Shanahan at No. 1 doubles, and said he foresees tweaking the varsity lineup.
Splitting up Sydney and Jamie by moving up one or the other to No. 1 doubles could be a dilemma for Kondrasuk.
“It’s a good problem to have and we’re really optimistic about next year,” he said. “Jamie and Sydney get along but there are times that you can tell that they’re siblings, but for the most part they’re a really good team.”
In Division 1, fourth-seeded Middleton fell 5-2 to Neenah in the semifinals.
The Cardinals’ two victories came at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Sophomore Netra Somasundaram, who finished fourth in the WIAA individual state tennis tournament, routed Neenah senior Ava Dunsim, 6-0, 6-0.
Middleton junior Sonya Agapov earned a 1-6, 6-2 (10-7) win against Rockets junior Liz Risgaard.
Middleton senior Grace Olson ended her career with a 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 setback at No. 4 singles to Neenah freshman Izzy Murray.
Neenah won its second team title with a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels. The Rockets, who won the 2015 championship, have made six team state finals appearances in the last eight years.