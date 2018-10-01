The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team remained No. 2 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, released Monday.
University School of Milwaukee stayed top-ranked in Division 2.
Madison Memorial was ranked fifth in Division 1, followed by sixth-ranked Middleton.
Madison West (11th) and Verona (13th) received honorable mention recognition.
Madison Memorial won the Big Eight Conference tournament last week, with Middleton second and Madison West third.
Mequon Homestead remained top-ranked in Division 1.
WIAA subsectionals and sectionals are scheduled this week. Rain has affected played at some subsectionals today (on Monday).
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
GIRLS TENNIS
(last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Mequon Homestead (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Eau Claire Memorial (3); 4, Whitefish Bay (4); 5, Madison Memorial (5); 6, Middleton (6); 7, Muskego (7); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower (8); 9, Brookfield East (9); 10, Hartland Arrowhead (10).
Honorable mention
11, Madison West (11); 12, Glendale Nicolet (12); 13, Verona (13); 14, Franklin (14); 15, Wales Kettle Moraine (15).
Division 2
1, University School of Milwaukee (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, Appleton Xavier (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, Kohler (5); 6, East Troy (6); 7, Shorewood (7); 8, Eau Claire Regis (8); 9, Racine Prairie (9); 10, Brookfield Academy (10).