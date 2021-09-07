Madison Edgewood leads way for area teams in Division 2 girls tennis rankings

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team remained second-ranked in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was No. 1 in Division 2.
Middleton and Verona remained ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in Division 1. Madison West received honorable-mention recognition.
Neenah stayed top-ranked in Division 1.
GIRLS TENNIS
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Neenah (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Whitefish Bay (3); 4, Middleton (4); 5, Verona (5); 6, Mequon Homestead (6); 7, Hartland Arrowhead (7); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Eau Claire Memorial (9); 10, Glendale Nicolet (10).
Honorable mention – 11, Madison West (11); 12, Brookfield East (13).
Division 2
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, Brookfield Academy (3) 4, East Troy (5); 5, Eau Claire Regis (4); 6, University School of Milwaukee (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Shorewood (8); 9, Neenah St. Mary Catholic (9); 10. Kohler (11).
Honorable mention – 11, Altoona (12); 12, Walworth Big Foot (10); 13, Appleton Xavier (13).
Prep girls tennis preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette
Yang was the singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva. She became La Follette’s first girls tennis state champion with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson in an all-area final. Yang entered as the fourth seed.
Lily Olson, so., Madison Edgewood
Olson has transferred to Edgewood from Madison Memorial. She finished as the runner-up to Yang at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring.
Netra Somasundaram, so., Middleton
Somasundarum finished fifth at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring, falling to Yang in the quarterfinals prior to winning two matches in the consolation round. She helped Middleton earn the team state championship in the spring.
Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial
Jiang has moved to No. 1 singles for the Spartans this fall. She and her older sister, Sophia Jiang, finished fourth as a doubles team at state this spring.
Grace Qian, so., Madison West
Qian reached the state tournament in the spring as a singles player.
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee
Lee is expected to play singles for the Warriors this season. Lee and then-senior Sara Sowinski played doubles last year and advanced to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament last fall in Lake Geneva.
Samantha Breitbach, sr., Verona
Breitbach advanced to the state tournament in the spring as a singles player and, with Naisha Nagpal, should propel the Wildcats' lineup.
Laura Maudlin, jr., McFarland
Maudlin qualified for the alternate fall state tournament in singles last spring.
Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial
Remesh and Wu are set to play No. 1 doubles together this fall. Remesh advanced to the final eight in singles at the spring’s state tournament.