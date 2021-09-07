 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood leads way for area teams in Division 2 girls tennis rankings
The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team remained second-ranked in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was No. 1 in Division 2.

Middleton and Verona remained ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in Division 1. Madison West received honorable-mention recognition.

Neenah stayed top-ranked in Division 1.

GIRLS TENNIS

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Neenah (1); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2); 3, Whitefish Bay (3); 4, Middleton (4); 5, Verona (5); 6, Mequon Homestead (6); 7, Hartland Arrowhead (7); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (8); 9, Eau Claire Memorial (9); 10, Glendale Nicolet (10).

Honorable mention – 11, Madison West (11); 12, Brookfield East (13).

Division 2

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1); 2, Madison Edgewood (2); 3, Brookfield Academy (3) 4, East Troy (5); 5, Eau Claire Regis (4); 6, University School of Milwaukee (6); 7, Racine Prairie School (7); 8, Shorewood (8); 9, Neenah St. Mary Catholic (9); 10. Kohler (11).

Honorable mention – 11, Altoona (12); 12, Walworth Big Foot (10); 13, Appleton Xavier (13).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

