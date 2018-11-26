Andrew Johnson has accepted the job as Madison East boys tennis coach, Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said Monday.
Johnson is a science teacher at Madison La Follette.
Johnson was boys tennis coach at Tomah High School since 2014. He was named the Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year in 2015. He also was Tomah’s girls tennis coach, beginning in 2016. That year, he started the Tomah Parks and recreation summer youth program.
He resigned as girls tennis coach in Tomah in August when he accepted the teaching job at La Follette.
The boys tennis season is in the spring.
Jamey Vorlander was named Madison East boys tennis coach for the 2018 spring season.