La Follette freshman Annnalise Yang earns WIAA girls tennis singles title in alternate season

In a primarily baseline battle, Yang was consistent with her groundstrokes and serving against Olson.

“I just play how I play,” Yang said. “I try to play smart and don’t make too many errors, just getting everything in play, running for every ball. Don’t give up, unless you get a great shot.”

Yang believed she played smarter this time after Olson (8-1) defeated Yang in last week’s sectional title match outdoors in Monona.

“She played really well today,” Olson said. “She was more consistent today. She played smarter in the end. (Second place) is not what I wanted, but it’s just really exciting to be here and experience state. We are both freshmen, so we have really good futures ahead.”

Yang rallied past top-seeded Ava Dunsirn, a junior from Neenah, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 score in a semifinal earlier Friday. Olson claimed a 6-4, 6-4 decision over Manitowoc freshman Olivia Minikel, the third seed, in the other semifinal.

Yang’s mental and physical toughness during the two-day tournament impressed Perschon.

“At this level, all the girls have really good strokes,” Perschon said. “You try to find something that separates them from the other girls. Annalise is mentally tough. She just refuses to lose.”