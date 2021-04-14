Karsen Dettman, Noor Rajpal propel Middleton girls tennis team to WIAA sectional title

MONONA — Middleton seniors Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal have been friends since sixth grade and played plenty of tennis together.
But they hadn’t played as a doubles team for Middleton’s girls tennis team. So, they asked Cardinals first-year coach Matt Given the first day they met him if they could do just that during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.
“They know each other very, very well,” Given said. “They cover each other very, very well. And I think they just build off each other. They are two very positive young ladies, and I think that works to their benefit.”
Dettman and Rajpal swept three matches at the Monona Grove sectional in 39-degree weather Wednesday at Ahuska Park, claiming the No. 1 doubles title with a 6-1, 6-1 finals victory over Madison West senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin.
“I think we played really well,” Dettman said. “We were really good at getting our momentum going, starting every game off strong and starting every set off strong.”
Dettman and Rajpal, who improved to 5-0, claimed an automatic berth in next week’s individual state meet in Lake Geneva and helped Middleton to the sectional team championship and a spot at team state May 1 in Eau Claire.
Middleton won six of the seven flights in totaling 53 points.
Dettman and Maddie Clark finished second in Division 1 doubles at state in 2018, while Rajpal and Jessica Pientka qualified for state as a doubles team three times (from 2017-19).
“We’ve actually been playing doubles together since we were little,” said Dettman, who’s played singles and doubles during her prep career. “It’s been a goal of ours to play together one day.”
“So, it’s nice that we finally get to senior year,” Rajpal said.
Rajpal said she and Dettman have outstanding chemistry and communication.
“I think it’s also nice we can calm each other down and let each other know it’s OK to make mistakes,” Dettman said. “We laugh it off instead of being so uptight about mistakes. It’s nice to be so comfortable with each other.”
Madison West coach Ryan Reischel said he believed Dettman and Rajpal are top contenders to win the state doubles title.
Madison Memorial freshman Lily Olson was the No. 1 singles champion, defeating Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 in the title match that wrapped up just before dark. Both qualified for state.
“I haven’t had a lot of matches, so it’s been hard,” said Olson (5-0), who had two matches before sectionals. “Our season is pretty short. But it was really fun to be out here today.”
Olson rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the third-set match tiebreaker.
“It was like anyone’s match,” said Olson, whose older sister, Grace, also was a tennis standout for Memorial. “You just had to play smart.”
Flight winners in singles for Middleton were sophomore Sophia Agapov (No. 2), sophomore Amy Li (No. 3) and junior Bella Conrad (No. 4). Middleton’s other flight winners in doubles were junior Rose Ryan and senior Cece Hujanen at No. 2 and senior Charlotte Sax and freshman Caroline Sax at No. 3.
Other area automatic state qualifiers included No. 1 singles players Netra Somasundaram (Middleton) and Grace Qian (Madison West); Agapov at No. 2 singles; Knigge and Lin and Jessica Jiang and Sophia Jiang (Madison Memorial) at No. 1 doubles; and Ryan and Hujanen at No. 2 doubles. Team results provided at the site had Middleton with 53, followed by Madison West (36) and Madison Memorial (34).
“I anticipated the girls coming out and competing,” Given said. “That was my No. 1 goal for them. That’s what we talked about all week long. I knew the top half of the lineup would compete for a flight championship, but I’m really, really proud of our 2s and 3s. They really carried us a lot today. That’s something they’ve built all year long. It was a complete team effort today.”
In the alternate fall season, the top four No. 1 singles players, top four No. 1 doubles teams and first-place finishers in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles at each sectional will qualify for the state individual meet in Lake Geneva, just as in the past, according to WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski.
Those singles and doubles teams are automatic qualifiers.
A seeding meeting is scheduled Friday.
Eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles teams that participated previously in the tournament series will be determined. There will be one singles player and one doubles team from each of the four sectionals, plus four additional special qualifiers statewide. The draw for singles and doubles will be 28 singles players and 28 doubles teams.
Each sectional team winner advances to the state team meet.
Top players from the area who didn’t compete either during the alternate season or in its postseason, for a variety of reasons, included Madison West’s Abby and Maddi Bremel and Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer and Reena Katta.
Janesville Craig sectionalDespite claiming only one automatic state individual berth, Verona amassed 47 points to win the team title at Palmer Park. The victory guaranteed the Wildcats a trip to team state.
The Wildcats won three flights, none of which came with automatic state berths. The only guaranteed spot went to Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth, who took third at No. 1 doubles.
Janesville Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes won the No. 1 doubles title over Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset of Edgerton 6-3, 6-2, and Oregon’s Emma Yeakley and Ella Wirtz claimed an automatic spot by winning at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Stoughton’s Annika Goetz defeated Jefferson’s Gracie Niebler in the final 6-3, 6-2. Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund won at No. 2 singles.