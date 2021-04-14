 Skip to main content
Karsen Dettman, Noor Rajpal propel Middleton girls tennis team to WIAA sectional title
WIAA TENNIS

Karsen Dettman, Noor Rajpal propel Middleton girls tennis team to WIAA sectional title

middleton tennis photo

Middleton's Karsen Dettman hits a volley, with Noor Rajpal at left, in the No. 1 doubles championship match against Madison West on Wednesday at Ahuska Park in Monona.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

MONONA — Middleton seniors Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal have been friends since sixth grade and played plenty of tennis together.

But they hadn’t played as a doubles team for Middleton’s girls tennis team. So, they asked Cardinals first-year coach Matt Given the first day they met him if they could do just that during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.

“They know each other very, very well,” Given said. “They cover each other very, very well. And I think they just build off each other. They are two very positive young ladies, and I think that works to their benefit.”

Dettman and Rajpal swept three matches at the Monona Grove sectional in 39-degree weather Wednesday at Ahuska Park, claiming the No. 1 doubles title with a 6-1, 6-1 finals victory over Madison West senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin.

“I think we played really well,” Dettman said. “We were really good at getting our momentum going, starting every game off strong and starting every set off strong.”

Dettman and Rajpal, who improved to 5-0, claimed an automatic berth in next week’s individual state meet in Lake Geneva and helped Middleton to the sectional team championship and a spot at team state May 1 in Eau Claire.

Middleton won six of the seven flights in totaling 53 points.

Dettman and Maddie Clark finished second in Division 1 doubles at state in 2018, while Rajpal and Jessica Pientka qualified for state as a doubles team three times (from 2017-19).

“We’ve actually been playing doubles together since we were little,” said Dettman, who’s played singles and doubles during her prep career. “It’s been a goal of ours to play together one day.”

“So, it’s nice that we finally get to senior year,” Rajpal said.

Rajpal said she and Dettman have outstanding chemistry and communication.

“I think it’s also nice we can calm each other down and let each other know it’s OK to make mistakes,” Dettman said. “We laugh it off instead of being so uptight about mistakes. It’s nice to be so comfortable with each other.”

Madison West coach Ryan Reischel said he believed Dettman and Rajpal are top contenders to win the state doubles title.

Madison Memorial freshman Lily Olson was the No. 1 singles champion, defeating Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 in the title match that wrapped up just before dark. Both qualified for state.

“I haven’t had a lot of matches, so it’s been hard,” said Olson (5-0), who had two matches before sectionals. “Our season is pretty short. But it was really fun to be out here today.”

Olson rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the third-set match tiebreaker.

“It was like anyone’s match,” said Olson, whose older sister, Grace, also was a tennis standout for Memorial. “You just had to play smart.”

Flight winners in singles for Middleton were sophomore Sophia Agapov (No. 2), sophomore Amy Li (No. 3) and junior Bella Conrad (No. 4). Middleton’s other flight winners in doubles were junior Rose Ryan and senior Cece Hujanen at No. 2 and senior Charlotte Sax and freshman Caroline Sax at No. 3.

Other area automatic state qualifiers included No. 1 singles players Netra Somasundaram (Middleton) and Grace Qian (Madison West); Agapov at No. 2 singles; Knigge and Lin and Jessica Jiang and Sophia Jiang (Madison Memorial) at No. 1 doubles; and Ryan and Hujanen at No. 2 doubles. Team results provided at the site had Middleton with 53, followed by Madison West (36) and Madison Memorial (34).

“I anticipated the girls coming out and competing,” Given said. “That was my No. 1 goal for them. That’s what we talked about all week long. I knew the top half of the lineup would compete for a flight championship, but I’m really, really proud of our 2s and 3s. They really carried us a lot today. That’s something they’ve built all year long. It was a complete team effort today.”

In the alternate fall season, the top four No. 1 singles players, top four No. 1 doubles teams and first-place finishers in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles at each sectional will qualify for the state individual meet in Lake Geneva, just as in the past, according to WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski.

Those singles and doubles teams are automatic qualifiers.

A seeding meeting is scheduled Friday.

Eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles teams that participated previously in the tournament series will be determined. There will be one singles player and one doubles team from each of the four sectionals, plus four additional special qualifiers statewide. The draw for singles and doubles will be 28 singles players and 28 doubles teams.

Each sectional team winner advances to the state team meet.

Top players from the area who didn’t compete either during the alternate season or in its postseason, for a variety of reasons, included Madison West’s Abby and Maddi Bremel and Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer and Reena Katta.

Janesville Craig sectionalDespite claiming only one automatic state individual berth, Verona amassed 47 points to win the team title at Palmer Park. The victory guaranteed the Wildcats a trip to team state.

The Wildcats won three flights, none of which came with automatic state berths. The only guaranteed spot went to Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth, who took third at No. 1 doubles.

Janesville Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes won the No. 1 doubles title over Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset of Edgerton 6-3, 6-2, and Oregon’s Emma Yeakley and Ella Wirtz claimed an automatic spot by winning at No. 2 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Stoughton’s Annika Goetz defeated Jefferson’s Gracie Niebler in the final 6-3, 6-2. Janesville Craig’s Allison Grund won at No. 2 singles.

WIAA SECTIONAL GIRLS TENNIS | WEDNESDAY'S AREA RESULTS

Wednesday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: From each of four statewide sectionals, the top four finishers (quarterfinal winners) at No. 1 singles and doubles, plus champions at No. 2 singles and doubles, automatically advance to the state individual tournament. At a Friday seeding meeting, 16 additional entries (eight singles, eight doubles) will join the field as additional qualifiers, with at least one pick from each of four sectionals. That will leave the total state field at 28 singles players and 28 doubles pairs. Also, each sectional team champion will advance to the state team tournament.

MONONA GROVE SECTIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 53; Fond du Lac 33; Madison West 32; Madison Memorial 25; Sun Prairie 20; Madison East 16; McFarland 13; Monona Grove 11; Madison La Follette 10; Columbus 4.

Automatic state qualifiers: Middleton 4; Madison Memorial 2; Madison West 2; Fond du Lac 1; Madison La Follette 1.

No. 1 singles

Championship: Olson, MM, def. Yang, ML, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Third place: Somasundaram, Mid, vs. Qian, MW, 6-1, 6-1.

Semifinals: Olson def. Somasundaram, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7; Yang def. Qian, 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinals: Somasundaram def. Maudlin, McF, 6-1, 6-1; Olson def. Brennan, ME, 6-1, 6-1; Qian def. Petrinski, FdL, 6-1, 7-5; Yang def. Theilen, Col, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles

Championship: Agapov, Mid, def. Remesh, MM, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

Third place: Becker, MW, def. Haus, FdL, 7-5, 6-3.

Semifinals: Agapov def. Becker, 6-2, 6-3; Remesh def. Haus, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles

Championship: Li, Mid, def. Ryan, MW, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5.

Third place: Stein, SP, def. Hanson, MG, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Semifinals: Li def. Hanson, 7-5, 6-3; Ryan, def. Stein, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 singles

Championship: Conrad, Mid, def. Brown, MW, 6-4, 6-2.

Third place: Komro, McF, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-3, 6-4.

Semifinals: Brown def. Burke, 6-2, 6-1; Conrad def. Komro, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles

Championship: Dettman/Rajpal, Mid, def. Knigge/Lin, MW, 6-1, 6-1.

Third place: Bahr/Kleinke, FdL, def. J. Jiang/S. Jiang, MM, 6-2, 6-0.

Semifinals: Dettman/Rajpal def. Bahr/Kleinke, 6-1, 6-1; Knigge/Lin def. J. Jiang/S. Jiang 6-3, 6-2.

Quarterfinals: Bahr/Kleinke def. Bartzen/Kohn, McF, 6-3, 6-1; Dettman/Rajpal def. Light/Walsh, Mg, 6-1, 6-0; Knigge/Lin def. Mott/Schwartzer, SP, 6-2, 6-3; J. Jiang/S. Jiang def. McGlenn/Paulowski, ME, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles

Championship: Ryan/Hujanen, Mid, def. Birschbach/Riley, FdL, 6-2, 6-1.

Third place: Wu/Liu, MM, def. Gustavson/Oriel, MW, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Semifinals: Ryan/Hujanen def. Wu/Liu, 6-4, 6-4; Birschbach/Riley def. Gustavson/Oriel, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 3 doubles

Championship: Ch. Sax/Ca. Sax, Mid, def. Cai/Wiriyan, MM, 6-1, 6-3.

Third place: Christianson/Goetz, MW, def. Lange/Riley, FdL, 6-3, 6-4.

Semifinals: Ch. Sax/Ca. Sax def. Christianson/Goetz, 6-1, 6-3; Cai/Wiriyan def. Lange/Riley, 7-6 (7), 6-1. At Ahuska Park, Monona.

JANESVILLE CRAIG SECTIONAL

Team scores: Verona 47; Janesville Craig 37; Jefferson 32; Stoughton 27; Oregon 24; Whitewater 20; Edgerton 18; Janesville Parker 14; Milton 14; Monroe 8.

Automatic state qualifiers: Janesville Craig 3; Edgerton 1; Janesville Parker 1; Milton 1; Oregon 1; Stoughton 1; Verona 1; Whitewater 1.

No. 1 singles

Championship: Goetz, Sto, def. Niemeyer, Mil, 6-3, 6-2.

Third place: Houwers, WW, def. Hyzer, JC, 6-3, 6-2.

Semifinals: Goetz def. Houwers, 6-3, 6-2; Niebler def. Hyzer, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

Quarterfinals: Goetz def. Niemeier, Mil, 6-0, 6-1; Houwers def. Miller, Mon, 6-1, 6-3; Niebler def. Breitbach, V, 6-4, 4-6,11-9; Hyzer def. Rusch, Edg, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 singles

Championship: Grund, JC, def. Queoff, V, 6-0, 6-2.

Third place: Peotter, Or, def. Traver, Jef, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

Semifinals: Queoff def. Traver, 6-1, 6-4; Grund def. Peotter, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

No. 3 singles

Championship: Qureshi, V, def. Ceballos, JC, 6-0, 6-1.

Third place: Gibbons, Sto, def. Medina, Jef, 6-1, 6-1.

Semifinals: Qureshi def. Medina, 6-2, 6-1; Ceballos def. Gibbons, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 4 singles

Championship: Bertrand, V. def. Dearborn, Jef, 6-1, 6-1.

Third place: Diede, Sto, def. Chan, WW, 7-5, 6-3.

Semifinals: Bertrand def. Chan, 6-1,6-0; Dearborn def. Diede, 6-4, 7-5..

No. 1 doubles

Championship: Quade/Barnes, JP, def. Fox/Ulset, Edg, 6-3, 6-2.

Third place: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Norland/Kooyman, JC, 6-2, 6-1.

Semifinals: Fox/Ulset def. Kooyman/Norland, 6-4, 6-0; Quade/Barnes def. Kreuser/Huseth, 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinals: Kooyman/Norland def. Streiff/Lo, Or, 6-3, 6-4; Fox/Ulset def. Dempsey/Magner, Jef, 7-5, 7-5; Kreuser/Huseth def. Davis/Suchanek, Mil, 6-0, 6-1; Quade/Barnes def. Abing/Wheeler, Sto, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles

Championship: Yeakley/Wirtz, Or, def. Chavez-Lazaro/Witkowski, V, 6-1, 7-5.

Third place: Frank/Turenne, JC, def. Carlson/Duddeck, Jef, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Semifinals: Wirtz/Yeakley def. Frank/Turenne, 7-6 (5), 6-2; Chavez-Lazaro/Witkowski def. Carlson/Duddeck, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles

Championship: E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. Plenty/Reilly, JC, 6-1, 6-4.

Third place: Urban/VanderWegen, Or, def. Falcon/Wence, WW, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals: E. Nick/A. Nick def. Falcon/Wence, 6-0, 6-0; Plenty/Reilly def. Urban/VanderWegen, 6-0, 6-2.

At Palmer Park, Janesville.

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

