Karsen Dettman, Noor Rajpal propel Middleton girls tennis team to WIAA sectional title

MONONA — Middleton seniors Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal have been friends since sixth grade and played plenty of tennis together.

But they hadn’t played as a doubles team for Middleton’s girls tennis team. So, they asked Cardinals first-year coach Matt Given the first day they met him if they could do just that during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.

“They know each other very, very well,” Given said. “They cover each other very, very well. And I think they just build off each other. They are two very positive young ladies, and I think that works to their benefit.”

Dettman and Rajpal swept three matches at the Monona Grove sectional in 39-degree weather Wednesday at Ahuska Park, claiming the No. 1 doubles title with a 6-1, 6-1 finals victory over Madison West senior Sophia Knigge and junior Abby Lin.

“I think we played really well,” Dettman said. “We were really good at getting our momentum going, starting every game off strong and starting every set off strong.”

Dettman and Rajpal, who improved to 5-0, claimed an automatic berth in next week’s individual state meet in Lake Geneva and helped Middleton to the sectional team championship and a spot at team state May 1 in Eau Claire.