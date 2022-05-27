'It's a lot of math and geometry': How a strong serve puts high school tennis players in control

The serve is what puts tennis players in command.

Middleton freshman Ethan Bo said he likes to control the point.

And Bo's bid to do that begins with his first serve, which he ideally likes to hit hard and to a desired spot.

"I like to go for a big serve down the T, and then I get a short ball and attack,” the Cardinals' No. 1 singles player said about his favorite approach.

But the level of aggressiveness on his serve can change during the course of a match.

"If I see my opponent getting into a rhythm, I might change up the speed and the spin," Bo said.

Bo, who's battled back and wrist injuries this season, qualified for next week's WIAA boys tennis individual state tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Nielsen Tennis Stadium after finishing second at Thursday's Division 1 Waunakee sectional, played at Cherokee Country Club and Ripp Park.

The sectional's No. 1 singles champion, Waunakee senior Tyler Nelson, has used sound strategy and consistency in his groundstrokes and serving while compiling a 25-0 record this season.

Nelson earned his automatic state berth with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the title match, after defeating Hartland Arrowhead sophomore Shayne Reinders 6-0, 6-0, then Madison East senior Aidan Simkin 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal.

Nelson said he's tried to take more points into his hands and attack this season, but he continues to rely on the solid defensive foundation he's demonstrated throughout his high school career.

“Definitely with the first serve, I want to hit my spot so that I'm hitting my serve and getting them on the defensive with the first ball,” said Nelson, who reached the round of 16 at the state tournament last year. “Then with the second serve, it's making sure I'm consistently getting it in and hitting the spots I want.”

Winning the 'chess match'

Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said Nelson, who plans to study physics and play tennis at UW-Whitewater, enters each match with “a playbook in his head.”

"He's foreshadowing what he wants to do and he's moving the players around,” Nuenthel said. “It's like a chess match for him. He is very good at using his serve to set up the next shot. So if he can serve wide, the guy is off in the doubles alley, Tyler steps in and has the whole other side wide open.”

Nelson said his emphasis is more on placement than power.

His first serve normally is flat, although he will mix in a spin serve, and his second often is a kick serve (which has plenty of net clearance), he said.

“A lot of times you can get caught up in trying to do too much, especially with the serve, and then you end up with a lot of second serves,” the 5-foot-8 Nelson said. “So it's taking a little power off and making sure you hit your place. You can still go on the offensive off the serve.”

Nelson keeps opponents guessing with his serve and uncomfortable with his groundstrokes, Nuenthel said.

“It's a change of pace" with the serve, Nuenthel said. “He will go wide, he will go flat and he will keep you guessing. That's the nice thing about having all the tools.”

Said Nelson: “If they are having a lot of success on returns, I will try to mix it up or add more power — to give them different looks.”

Go big

Sun Prairie boys coach Ryan Reischel, whose team played at the Walworth Big Foot sectional, said a singles player can go bigger on his first serve because he doesn't have to worry about an opponent attacking a second serve and hitting directly at his partner at the net.

"As long as my player can consistently put a second serve in and place it to their opponent's weaker side, I don't mind for my player to go a little bit bigger on their first serve,” Reischel said. “However, if my player is double-faulting too frequently and is having a hard time holding serve, I tell my player to treat their first serve like a second serve.

"This means hit it at about 70% to 75%. Your opponent doesn't know if you are going to go big on a first serve or just sort of spin one in. This keeps them off-guard."

Reischel said the strategy differs in doubles. He instructs his doubles players to serve at 75% of their power on first serves so they get at least 75% of their first serves in.

Delivering a second serve permits an opponent to rip a return at the net person, through the middle or deep at the server and leads to getting broken on the serve, he said.

"Getting a first serve in play and getting a first return in play are the two most important parts of a doubles match," Reischel said. "You cannot give away free points on your serve by going really big on your serves and double-faulting. That is a recipe for losing."

Power ball

The Middleton No. 1 doubles team of senior Kieran Gopal and sophomore Ilya Rice, who advanced to state with a third-place sectional finish that helped Middleton win the sectional and again reach the team state tournament (June 10-11), said their strengths complement each other.

“Ilya has a good net game and I have a good serve game,” Gopal said. “I try to make a good first serve and he can close on it at the net.”

Gopal said they look for opponents' weaknesses and adjust their serves to determine if flat, kicker or slice serves will be most effective.

“He's able to put the ball where he wants with power, and then it gives me the opportunity to put it away,” Rice said.

Nuenthel said the Warriors' doubles teams try to keep balls in the middle of the court.

“It's a lot of math and geometry,” Nuenthel said. “So our net person can cut off the angles and put it away.”

Simkin, who qualified for state as the fourth-place finisher at the Waunakee sectional, acknowledged he served inconsistently during a 7-6 (5), 6-0 first-round victory over Hartford junior Aaron Hoffmann that clinched the state berth.

But he made up for it with solid footwork moving around the court and hustle on every return, as the Purgolder savored his first state appearance.

“It's just really exciting to get to the highest level,” Simkin said. “It's great.”

