How Verona's Ryder Broadbridge claimed a friendly singles match against Madison Memorial's Gokul Kamath

VERONA — Years hitting against his friend told Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge what to expect when facing Madison Memorial sophomore Gokul Kamath during their No. 1 singles boys tennis match Saturday.

While temperatures in the 70s were welcomed, blustery winds created unpredictability during shot-making and changed the strategy depending on which side of the net each player was on.

Despite that, Broadbridge and Kamath demonstrated an array of effective strokes, volleys and overheads while consistently hustling to cover the court in the high-level match.

Broadbridge pumped his right fist repeatedly after earning the 6-4, 6-4 victory in a 1-hour, 55-minute match on the Verona courts.

The match was part of Madison Memorial’s eight-team Spartan Invitational, which also included area teams Waunakee and Sun Prairie and was played at multiple sites Saturday.

“We’ve been friends for nine years,” Broadbridge said. “We play together all the time (including at Hitters SportsPlex in Middleton). If I had to choose one person that I play with most often, it’s probably him. That’s why it makes our matches so close because we are pretty much the same skill level.”

Memorial coach Joseph King’s team claimed No. 1 doubles with senior Sanjay Mathur and junior Sam Weinbach and the three other singles matches during a 4-3 victory in the dual match — which also counted as a Big Eight Conference result. But he called the No. 1 singles match the highlight of the matchup.

“These guys know each other, they practice against each other, they play against each other at the tennis club,” King said. “So, I’m not surprised it was a very close match. Obviously, the weather was a factor, as windy as it was, but it was well-played by both teams.”

Kamath was a WIAA state tournament qualifier last year, but Broadbridge didn’t advance to state. The right-handed Broadbridge said his two-handed backhand was hampered last year after spraining his left wrist midway through the season.

“It was tough. The season last year was not what I wanted it to be, so I am kind of out for vengeance this year,” said Broadbridge, whose victory over Kamath improved his Big Eight record to 3-0 this season. “I’d like to make it to state and possibly win a match or two. I have to be somewhat ambitious, but realistic at the same time. I feel I am playing better tennis than I ever have, which is great going into the rest of the season.”

When the wind was to their backs, both players tried to press the issue and come to the net.

Said Verona coach Mark Happel: “Ryder just played phenomenal tennis. And with the windy conditions, he really played well. It was two different games of tennis. He did a phenomenal job of handling it.”

Broadbridge later improved to 4-0 overall this season with a victory during the Verona-Mequon Homestead match.

After enduring cold, wind and even snow that left the players bundled up for earlier matches, Weinbach was happy to be wearing shorts for the first time this season.

Weinbach and Mathur got Memorial started with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Verona juniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass in the No. 1 doubles match.

Mathur, a state qualifier last year, and Weinbach are in their first year playing doubles together and the victory over Verona kept the duo undefeated (5-0) in conference matches.

“I think we mesh well together,” Mathur said. “Sam has a really good net game and I have a really good service game.”

That allows Weinbach, whose primary sport is pickleball, to poach often, he said.

“They have been solid,” King said. “It’s been a lot of fun watching them play together for the first time. They have had some good early-season success.”

Junior Juan Gallego, freshman Patrick Yu and sophomore Tommy Spelsberg helped Memorial sweep the Nos. 2-4 singles matches.

“I like our singles lineup,” said King, expecting Middleton, Memorial, Madison West and Verona to be top teams in the Big Eight. “We have a nice group — no seniors on it. They play hard. They do a good job making each other better.”

The Spartan Invitational was scheduled to be a two-day tournament with four total rounds at Madison Memorial, Verona, Sun Prairie (led by Nikko Vilwock, Jacob Baldwin and Kyle Helmenstine) and Waunakee (led by Tyler Nelson). But Friday’s action was rained out, leaving the teams to play two or three rounds Saturday.

Oshkosh West, Lake Geneva Badger, Homestead and Kenosha Tremper also were in the invitational.

Saturday’s action in Verona started 75 minutes later than scheduled because the courts still were wet. Squeegees and brooms were used to dry the courts, and the wind and warm weather helped, too.

“It was like you go from winter to summer,” Happel said. “There is no spring anymore.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.