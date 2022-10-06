How the memory of their late coach inspired Monona Grove's players at sectional tennis

STOUGHTON — Their first sectional tennis match complete, Monona Grove senior Kate Walsh and sophomore Riley Perkins embraced and rejoiced.

The hug — and the one that followed between the Silver Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team and girls tennis coach John Willauer — carried far greater significance than a simple victory might indicate.

Walsh, Perkins and Silver Eagles singles players Eliza Martin and Ava Lee were playing at the WIAA Division 1 sectional Wednesday in Stoughton in memory of Monona Grove art teacher and tennis coach Charles Pyng.

He collapsed while coaching Sept. 15 at the Waunakee-Monona Grove match at Ahuska Park in Monona and never recovered, dying at age 45.

“It will be in my mind the rest of my life,” Walsh said. “It’s one of those things where he’d want us to go on and play. And he’d want us to qualify for state. And so that’s what we did for him.”

Pyng, who was a Monona Grove girls assistant and the boys coach for tennis, loved coaching, Walsh said. And with that passion driving them, Walsh and Perkins made it their mission to reach next week’s WIAA individual state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“One of our main goals was to win for him,” said the 15-year-old Perkins, who had known Pyng since she was 5 years old when she started receiving tennis instruction from him. “I think he would be proud of us.”

Qualifying for state

The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles qualified for state at the sectional in Stoughton. When Walsh and Perkins earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Alana Ringen in their quarterfinal match, the Silver Eagles’ duo had reached the semifinals and qualified.

“The whole season kind of shifted (after Pyng’s death) and we were doing it for him,” Walsh said after that match. “He’d love to be here. He’d be so excited. But I know he knows we are going to state and is excited about that. It’s a collective thing; we are all doing our best right now.”

But it has been a difficult three weeks for the school, the tennis program and particularly for Willauer, a Monona Grove physics teacher who was in his 11th year coaching the tennis teams together with Pyng.

“He’s been a great friend, a great tennis mind,” Willauer said before pausing. “Just seeing how he worked with the girls. I know the girls were playing for Charlie — for his memory. They were so nervous. Everybody was nervous. It’s been a really emotional time.”

The shock had been severe for the team, which since chose to practice at other sites — not at its home courts where Pyng died.

“You can’t prepare for that type of thing. It was challenging for me because I’m the captain for the team this year and trying to figure out a way to …” Walsh said, her voice trailing off. “We lost our coach. You can’t make that normal.

“But we all are closer. It’s been amazing to have everyone support each other. Everyone is happy to be here. Everyone took off school to watch us play. Everyone is happy for your success, unfortunately under a tough circumstance.”

Honoring their coach

Pink was Pyng’s favorite color and the Silver Eagles swapped out their usual uniforms for pink shorts, wearing white tank tops with the initials “CP” on the back. They wore pink hair ribbons, pink socks and pink wristbands.

The sweatshirts worn by the program’s players, who came out in full force Wednesday to support their teammates playing at sectionals, had “Let’s Go!’’ on the back. It was Pyng’s signature saying when he came onto the court at the changeovers, offering a double fist bump and those encouraging words to the players when their strategy session was over.

“This was a team, before Charlie passed, that was one of my most cohesive teams I’ve had,” Willauer said. “Most of my teams are pretty tight, but they were tight beforehand. But this has caused the team to really come together.

“There is a special bond up and down the lineup, even down into the JVs. … He was so positive with the girls. He was a real straight shooter with the girls. He would give constructive criticism in a way the girls could take and internalize, in a very no-nonsense way. In the classroom, he was beloved by all of his students. He was just a wonderful human being.”

Good talks

Walsh enjoyed talking to Pyng — about life, current events and, of course, tennis. She didn’t have art classes, but that didn’t stop her from dropping into his classroom for good conversations.

“He was just a spectacular person,” said Walsh, who wants to study psychology and pre-med in college with hopes of one day becoming a surgeon. “Anything that was going on, he’d talk to you about it. He’d never fail to talk to you about tennis whenever he could. He was a spectacular human. Anyone else you’d ask would say the same thing about him.”

McFarland coach Tod Lacey, whose team finished second to sectional champion Elkhorn, would agree.

“He was a wonderful man,” Lacey said. “He was a good and gentle soul and a wonderful human being. It is miraculous the way John Willauer and his team have handled themselves through this and how they got through their grief. They have handled themselves tremendously. Our hearts go out to them.”

Sun Prairie East coach Patrick Anderson had been stunned by the news of Pyng’s death.

“When I started coaching, he was one of the first persons to welcome me into the profession,” Anderson said. “He was always cordial and he was so knowledgeable. If I had questions, I could give him a call. He was the nicest guy you could be around. He was always positive.

“I didn’t have words (when learning Pyng died). You just wonder, 'Why? How could someone like Charlie not be here?' It’s almost wrong. He will be sorely missed for his humor, his knowledge of tennis and being a quality human being. … It was a sad day for tennis. He was a great man.”

Feeling of family

Walsh, who will make her second state appearance, and Perkins finished third at the sectional. Lee, a sophomore, placed second at No. 2 singles and Martin, a sophomore, lost in the No. 1 singles quarterfinals. Martin and Lee would have to receive extra qualifier selections to make the state tournament bracket.

Lee said she knew Pyng since she was 5 or 6 because she had three older sisters play in the Silver Eagles’ tennis program.

“My family was really close to him, so it’s really impacted us all,” the 16-year-old Lee said.

Willauer said the team was helped by former Silver Eagles and collegiate player Hayley Homburg volunteering to step in as an assistant after Pyng died.

Perkins, who played No. 4 singles last year, said the team’s family atmosphere also was significant.

“We are there for each other,” Perkins said.

Lee added: “It’s been really helpful with the support of my team and the support of the tennis community. I think it brought us closer together and we will get through it together, and that’s all we can focus on.”

It was the memory of Pyng and his positivity that kept Willauer and the team going after Pyng’s death.

“Two of the players said, 'He wouldn’t want us to stop chasing our passion,'" Willauer said.