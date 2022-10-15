How Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson repeated as WIAA Division 2 singles champion

Madison Edgewood junior Lily Olson completely understood why she was the second seed in Division 2 singles at the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament.

She had lost to Angela Wang, a freshman from University School of Milwaukee who received the top seed, in the first week of the season.

But as the defending Division 2 state champion, Olson acknowledged the seeding that put her and Wang on a potential collision course in the final gave her added incentive.

Olson — demonstrating a strong first serve, an effective mix of pace on her groundstrokes and a solid return of serve — avenged the early season loss to Wang and earned her second consecutive Division 2 state singles title.

Olson claimed the championship with a 6-2, 6-3 victory Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“It feels so good,” Olson said. “I love being back here. It was really fun being back here, especially getting the second seed I knew I had to do everything I could the last match. I had to focus one match at a time, but I knew the last one was going to be tough. She played really well. I had to do everything right.”

Olson (23-1) worked so hard that her favorite shoes, already worn on the bottom, had a hole in the sole of the right shoe by the end of the match.

She said her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Wang (26-2) during the regular season served to motivate her Saturday more than to cause her to make many strategic changes during an hard-hitting match that suited Olson’s style.

“I had to put it behind me that I had lost,” Olson said.

Olson joined Baluck Deang, who won in 2019 and 2020, as two-time singles state champions from Edgewood.

“This one was just a lot more unique (from her title last year) because I was a second seed, so I knew I’d have to play really well,” Olson said. “It feels really good right now. I think it’s really exciting because I wasn’t seeded first and I had something to prove and I think I did that.”

Olson made her third consecutive finals appearance. Olson, then playing for Madison Memorial as a freshman, was runner-up at the alternate season state tournament in spring 2021 — falling to Annalise Yang (who then was playing for Madison La Follette and now is at Sun Prairie East).

“She had a chip on her shoulder,” Edgewood coach Aaron Kondrasuk said about Olson. “She was the defending champion. But the seeds were what we expected. I didn’t ask for a (No.) 1 seed. We knew that’s how it would shake out. It happened the loss came the first week of the season. It was the long-awaited shot.”

Olson said she was “kind of shocked” she jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set against Wang, who will meet Olson again next week when University School of Milwaukee and Edgewood face off at team state. Then, in key moments in the second set, Olson broke Wang’s serve to take a 4-2 lead and broke it again to seize a 5-3 lead.

“She was playing lights out,” Kondrasuk said, adding that Olson’s first-serve percentage was high. “She was rock-solid from the baseline. She came in when she had opportunities. She put away points at the net. She was rock-solid all-around. I wouldn’t want to coach against her because there isn’t really any glaring weakness.”

Olson advanced to the championship match with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over East Troy senior Lauren Lindow, the third seed, in the semifinal. It was a rematch of last year’s Division 2 state championship won by Olson 6-1, 6-0.

Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen (31-0), the top seed, won the Division 1 singles championship. She earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Muskego junior Emily Pan in the title match. Seventh-seeded Pan advanced to the final with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, the 11th seed, who wound up third.

Middleton junior Netra Somasundaram, the ninth seed, reached the round of eight in Division 1 singles and played in Saturday’s consolation matches.

In a consolation semifinal, Whitefish Bay freshman and fifth-seeded Clare Schaefer edged Somasundaram 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

“Obviously, it’s not the result I wished, but I played the best I could,” Somasundaram said, adding: “I just put in as much effort as I could (during her second-set comeback) and tried my best.”

Somasundaram will lead Middleton into next week’s team state competition, where the second-seeded Cardinals will play seventh-seeded Hudson in a Division 1 quarterfinal Friday night at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Junior Molly Jex and freshman Lizzie Stuckslager, the No. 4 seed from Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, claimed the Division 1 doubles championship over Cedarburg seniors Zoe Larson and Carly O’Leary 6-2, 6-0.

In a Division 1 doubles consolation semifinal, Kettle Moraine senior Maddie Blanchard and junior Alison Abhold topped Madison West juniors Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-6.

“We had a really good season,” Ryan said of the ninth-seeded duo. “We both played extremely well. I’m very proud of how far we have come. We didn’t expect to come this far. Our coaches are great and our teammates are really supportive. … We worked really well together. It was a good pairing.”

The Division 2 doubles crown went to New Berlin Eisenhower’s top-seeded team of seniors Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer. They defeated East Troy seniors Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf 6-4, 6-1 in the final.