How Madison area teams fared in the first Division 1 state rankings for girls tennis
How Madison area teams fared in the first Division 1 state rankings for girls tennis

WIAA girls tennis photo: Middleton's Netra Somasundaram

Middleton's Netra Somasundaram returns the ball in a No. 1 singles semifinal match against Madison Memorial's Lily Olson during a WIAA tennis sectional at Ahuska Park in Monona, Wis., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton girls tennis team was ranked third, Verona fourth and Madison West seventh in Division 1 when the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association released its first weekly state rankings for girls tennis Sunday night.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels were top-ranked. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association 

Weekly state rankings 

Division 1 

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Middleton; 4, Verona; 5, Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Wales Kettle Moraine; 7, Madison West; 8, Mequon Homestead; 9, Eau Claire Memorial; 10, Neenah.

A Division 2 poll wasn’t released.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

