How Madison area teams fared in the first Division 1 state rankings for girls tennis

The Middleton girls tennis team was ranked third, Verona fourth and Madison West seventh in Division 1 when the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association released its first weekly state rankings for girls tennis Sunday night.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels were top-ranked.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
Division 1
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Middleton; 4, Verona; 5, Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Wales Kettle Moraine; 7, Madison West; 8, Mequon Homestead; 9, Eau Claire Memorial; 10, Neenah.
A Division 2 poll wasn’t released.
