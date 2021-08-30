How area teams fared in this week's girls tennis state rankings

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team was ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, which was released Monday.
This was the second week of the state rankings and the first poll for Division 2.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked in Division 2.
In Division 1, Middleton was ranked fourth and Verona fifth.
Honorable-mention recognition went to Madison West (No. 11) and Madison Memorial (No. 12).
Neenah was No. 1 in Division 1. Neenah jumped from the No. 10 spot last week.
GIRLS TENNIS
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Division 1
Week 2 (last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Neenah (10); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 3, Whitefish Bay (2); 4, Middleton (3); 5, Verona (4); 6, Mequon Homestead (8); 7, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (6); 9, Eau Claire Memorial (9); 10, Glendale Nicolet (NR).
Honorable mention — 11, Madison West (7); 12, Madison Memorial; 13, Brookfield East.
Division 2
(first week of rankings)
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4. Eau Claire Regis; 5, East Troy; 6, University School of Milwaukee; 7, Racine Prairie School; 8, Shorewood; 9. Neenah St. Mary Catholic; 10, Walworth Big Foot.
Honorable mention — 11, Kohler; 12, Altoona; 13, Appleton Xavier.