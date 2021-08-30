 Skip to main content
How area teams fared in this week's girls tennis state rankings
topical

Madison LaFollette's Annalise Yang returns the ball in a No. 1 singles championship match against Madison Memorial's Lily Olson during a WIAA tennis sectional at Ahuska Park in Monona, Wis., Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team was ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, which was released Monday.

This was the second week of the state rankings and the first poll for Division 2.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked in Division 2.

In Division 1, Middleton was ranked fourth and Verona fifth.

Honorable-mention recognition went to Madison West (No. 11) and Madison Memorial (No. 12).

Neenah was No. 1 in Division 1. Neenah jumped from the No. 10 spot last week.

GIRLS TENNIS

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Division 1

Week 2 (last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Neenah (10); 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (1); 3, Whitefish Bay (2); 4, Middleton (3); 5, Verona (4); 6, Mequon Homestead (8); 7, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine (6); 9, Eau Claire Memorial (9); 10, Glendale Nicolet (NR).

Honorable mention — 11, Madison West (7); 12, Madison Memorial; 13, Brookfield East.

Division 2

(first week of rankings)

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4. Eau Claire Regis; 5, East Troy; 6, University School of Milwaukee; 7, Racine Prairie School; 8, Shorewood; 9. Neenah St. Mary Catholic; 10, Walworth Big Foot.

Honorable mention — 11, Kohler; 12, Altoona; 13, Appleton Xavier. 

