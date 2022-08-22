How area girls tennis teams fared in first state coaches' poll

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team was ranked fifth in Division 2 in the first week of the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.

Middleton and Madison West were seventh and 10th, respectively, in the Division 1 state rankings for girls tennis.

Hartland Arrowhead was No. 1 in Division 1. University School of Milwaukee was No. 1 in Division 2.

Middleton advanced to the semifinals at the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament last year, falling to eventual champion Neenah.

Also last year, Lily Olson of Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 singles title at the WIAA individual state tournament.

Among other top players from the area, Annalise Yang, a junior, has transferred from Madison La Follette to Sun Prairie East and is playing singles this season for the Cardinals.

Scott Fuchs is the new girls tennis coach for Madison West.

Girls tennis

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings (first week)

Division 1

1, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Cedarburg; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, tie, Mequon Homestead and Wales Kettle Moraine; 7, Middleton; 8, Glendale Nicolet; 9, Brookfield East; 10, Madison West.

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee; 2, New Berlin Eisenhower; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, East Troy; 5, Madison Edgewood; 6, Appleton Xavier; 7, Eau Claire Regis; 8, La Crosse Aquinas; 9, Brookfield Academy; 10, Altoona.

Honorable mention – 11, Neenah St. Mary’s Catholic; 12, Rice Lake.