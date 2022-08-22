 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

How area girls tennis teams fared in first state coaches' poll

  • 0
WIAA Tennis Yang 01-10162021133016

Madison La Follette sophomore Annalise Yang prepares to serve during her Division 1 consolation match against Divine Savior Holy Angles sophomore Carolyn Schaefer at the WIAA State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium on the campus of UW-Madison in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team was ranked fifth in Division 2 in the first week of the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.

Middleton and Madison West were seventh and 10th, respectively, in the Division 1 state rankings for girls tennis.

Hartland Arrowhead was No. 1 in Division 1. University School of Milwaukee was No. 1 in Division 2.

Middleton advanced to the semifinals at the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament last year, falling to eventual champion Neenah.

Also last year, Lily Olson of Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 singles title at the WIAA individual state tournament. 

Among other top players from the area, Annalise Yang, a junior, has transferred from Madison La Follette to Sun Prairie East and is playing singles this season for the Cardinals.

People are also reading…

Scott Fuchs is the new girls tennis coach for Madison West. 

Girls tennis

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings (first week)

Division 1

1, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 3, Cedarburg; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, tie, Mequon Homestead and Wales Kettle Moraine; 7, Middleton; 8, Glendale Nicolet; 9, Brookfield East; 10, Madison West.

Division 2

1, University School of Milwaukee; 2, New Berlin Eisenhower; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, East Troy; 5, Madison Edgewood; 6, Appleton Xavier; 7, Eau Claire Regis; 8, La Crosse Aquinas; 9, Brookfield Academy; 10, Altoona.

Honorable mention – 11, Neenah St. Mary’s Catholic; 12, Rice Lake.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst shares more thoughts Badgers' ILBs, kicker Nate Van Zelst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics