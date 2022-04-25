How area boys tennis teams fared in this week's coaches' state rankings

The Middleton boys tennis team was ranked second in Division 1 in this week's Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches’ Association poll.
Madison West was sixth in Division 1. Brookfield East was the top-ranked team.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was fifth-ranked.
Watertown Luther Prep was No. 10.
Brookfield Academy was No. 1 in Division 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association
State rankings
Division 1
1, Brookfield East; 2, Middleton; 3, Milwaukee Marquette; 4, Neenah; 5,
Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Madison West; 7, Mukwonago; 8, Whitefish Bay; 9, Glendale Nicolet; 10, Mequon Homestead.
Honorable mention -- 11, Brookfield Central; 12. Eau Claire Memorial; 13. Menomonee Falls.
Division 2
1, Brookfield Academy; 2. University School of Milwaukee; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 4, Shorewood; 5, Madison Edgewood; 6, East Troy; 7, Appleton Xavier; 8, La Crosse Aquinas; 9, The Prairie School; 10, Watertown Luther Prep.
Honorable mention -- 11, Greendale Martin Luther; 12, Baldwin-Woodville.
