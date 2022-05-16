 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How area boys tennis teams fared in the state coaches' poll

WIAA Memorial Sectional Lindwall 2-06092021155901

Monona Grove's Chase Lindwall returns a shot during his WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional semifinal match against Memorial's Gokul Kamath at Quann Park in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The Middleton boys tennis team remained second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.

Madison West stayed as the sixth-ranked team.

Middleton and Madison West will lead the area teams into this week’s Big Eight Conference tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brookfield East was No. 1 in Division 1.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was No. 8.

Brookfield Academy was No. 1.

BOYS TENNIS

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association State Rankings

Division 1

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Milwaukee Marquette (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 6, Madison West (6); 7, Mukwonago (7); 8, Brookfield Central (8); 9, Glendale Nicolet (9); 10, Whitefish Bay (10).

Honorable mention -- 11. Eau Claire Memorial (11); 12, Menomonee Falls (13).

Division 2

1, Brookfield Academy (1); 2, University School of Milwaukee (2); 3, New Berlin Eisenhower (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Appleton Xavier (8); 7, Shorewood (6); 8, Madison Edgewood (7); 9, La Crosse Aquinas (9); 10, St. John’s Northwestern Academies (10).

