How area boys tennis teams fared in the state coaches' poll

The Middleton boys tennis team remained second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.
Madison West stayed as the sixth-ranked team.
Middleton and Madison West will lead the area teams into this week’s Big Eight Conference tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.
Brookfield East was No. 1 in Division 1.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was No. 8.
Brookfield Academy was No. 1.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association State Rankings (Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Milwaukee Marquette (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 6, Madison West (6); 7, Mukwonago (7); 8, Brookfield Central (8); 9, Glendale Nicolet (9); 10, Whitefish Bay (10).
Honorable mention -- 11. Eau Claire Memorial (11); 12, Menomonee Falls (13).
1, Brookfield Academy (1); 2, University School of Milwaukee (2); 3, New Berlin Eisenhower (3); 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4); 5, East Troy (5); 6, Appleton Xavier (8); 7, Shorewood (6); 8, Madison Edgewood (7); 9, La Crosse Aquinas (9); 10, St. John’s Northwestern Academies (10).
Photos: Big Eight Conference track meet delayed by lightning
Middleton's Finn Patenaude celebrates his win in the 110-meter hurdles during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Griffin Ward passes Verona's Aidan Manning in the final meters of the 1600 meter run during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Runners in the first leg of the 1600-meter relay race during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Sun Prairie's Audrey Seefeld competes in the long jump during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Madison West's Casey Peterson trips over a hurdle as he races Verona's Joe Remiker and Middleton's Finn Patenaude during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Janesville Craig's Rylee Coleman competes in the 1600-meter relay during the Big 8 conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Verona's Andrew Cassidy competes in the 100-meter wheelchair race during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Madison West's Olivia Spitznagle prepares for her start in the 100-meter dash prelims during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Janesville Craig's Jessa Alderman throws the shot put during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
La Follette's Alayna West leans into the finish line to win the 100-meter dash during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Runners, from left, Sun Prairie's Cortez LeGrant, Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward and Madison East's Fred Foueppe race the 100-meter dash during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Verona's Aidan Manning races in the 1600 meter run during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Pole vaulters lineup for warmups during the Big 8 Conference meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville, Wis., Friday, May 13, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!