 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

How area boys tennis teams fared in the coaches' Division 1 state rankings

  • 0
Memorial Tennis Invite 05-04232022115723

Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath prepares to serve during his match against Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge at the Madison Memorial Tennis Invitational at Verona High School in Verona, Wis. Saturday, April 23, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton boys tennis team remained second in Division 1 in the weekly Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.

Madison West was ranked No. 7.

Brookfield East stayed top-ranked.

A Division 2 poll wasn’t provided.

Division 1 and Division 2 teams are involved in WIAA subsectional and sectional play at various sites this week.

Middleton is in the Waunakee sectional. Madison West is in the Walworth Big Foot sectional. 

Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association

Division 1 state rankings

(Last week’s rankings in parentheses)

1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Milwaukee Marquette (4); 5, Brookfield Central (8); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 7, Madison West (6); 8, Mukwonago (7); 9, Glendale Nicolet (9); 10, Whitefish Bay (10).

People are also reading…

Honorable mention – 11, Eau Claire Memorial (11); 12, Menomonee Falls (12); 13, Sussex Hamilton (NR).

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics