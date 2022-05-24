How area boys tennis teams fared in the coaches' Division 1 state rankings

The Middleton boys tennis team remained second in Division 1 in the weekly Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.
Madison West was ranked No. 7.
Brookfield East stayed top-ranked.
A Division 2 poll wasn’t provided.
Division 1 and Division 2 teams are involved in WIAA subsectional and sectional play at various sites this week.
Middleton is in the Waunakee sectional. Madison West is in the Walworth Big Foot sectional.
Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings (Last week’s rankings in parentheses)
1, Brookfield East (1); 2, Middleton (2); 3, Neenah (3); 4, Milwaukee Marquette (4); 5, Brookfield Central (8); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 7, Madison West (6); 8, Mukwonago (7); 9, Glendale Nicolet (9); 10, Whitefish Bay (10).
Honorable mention – 11, Eau Claire Memorial (11); 12, Menomonee Falls (12); 13, Sussex Hamilton (NR).
Photos: WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest
Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan warms up before the start of the girls shot put competition during a WIAA Division 1 regional track meet Monday at DeForest High School.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison East's Jonathon Quattrucci competes in the boys discus throw during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan competes in girls shot put during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Ally Saleh warms up before the start of the girls shot put competition during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Madilyn Vander Sanden competes in the girls shot put during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Madilyn Vander Sanden reacts after competing in the girls shot put, with Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan, at left, during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison East's Tim Nichols competes in the boys discus throw during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Ian Phebus competes in the boys discus throw during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth and DeForest's Anna Szepieniec race to the finish in the girls 100 meter hurdles during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) DeForest's Rogitha Luecke, Middleton's Finn Patenaude and Madison East's Manjot Singh compete in the boys 110 meter hurdles during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau and Madison Memorial's Annika Cutforth compete in the girls 1600 meter run during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) Middleton's Griffin Ward and Verona Area's Aidan Manning compete in the boys 1600 meter run during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
