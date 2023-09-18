Madison Memorial senior Sophia Jiang has been passionate about tennis and music for as long as she can recall.

And Jiang, the No. 1 singles player for the Spartans who’s an accomplished pianist, believes they go hand in hand.

“You need to be really mentally tough for both of them,” the 16-year-old Jiang said. “When you are in a certain event, whether it be a tennis match or a piano competition or a concert, you need to concentrate for a long period of time. … When it comes to practice and collaboration, you need to have a really good attitude.

“In my life, I need to have a really good attitude, a really good mindset and to be willing to take advice from a lot of different people. And then I mend it into something I can create mentally on my own. I would say that’s how they intersect.”

She said she was 2 years old when she first learned how to toss the ball and do basic tennis strokes. She was 4 when she began playing the piano, which has led to her specializing in classical music. She also plays violin and enjoys writing music.

“I have had a love for music ever since I was a tiny, little girl, listening to my sister play the piano downstairs,” said Jiang, who sat on a pillow and used a pedal riser to reach the pedals because she was so small when her mom first gave her lessons. “… I’ve loved playing the piano ever since. It gives me a sense of freedom.”

Jiang, who’s instructed by Bill Lutes, earned first places in the 2021 Chippewa Valley Symphony’s young artists competition and the 2021 Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Bolz young artists competition. She was one of the finalists at this year’s “The Final Forte” young artists competition at the Overture Center (she and her older sister Jessica performed together when Sophia won first prize in “The Final Forte 2021”).

State qualifier in tennis

In tennis, the 5-foot-5½ Jiang has competed at the WIAA state individual tournament in her first three seasons, the previous two as a singles player. She advanced to the second round in singles the past two years.

Jiang, as a freshman, and sister Jessica (now a junior at Dartmouth College) placed fourth in doubles at the WIAA alternate state tournament in the spring of 2021.

Sophia’s interest in tennis began through her parents’ love for the sport, which they began playing independent of knowing each other when they lived in China. Tennis later brought her father, Hongrui Jiang, and mother, Guangyun Li, together when they met as students at Cornell University in New York.

Sophia and Jessica Jiang Madison Memorial doubles partners Sophia Jiang, left, and her sister, Jessica, react following their second-round WIAA alternate state tournam…

Born to play tennis

“They bonded over the sport of tennis,” Sophia Jiang said. “I really like hearing that story. They started playing tennis together and that is how they were able to meet and get to know each other better.

“I guess that really shows I have a connection to tennis since I was born. Quite literally — because when my mom was pregnant with me she would hit against the wall. People were like, `You are pregnant. Why are you playing tennis right now?’ She said, `It’s not that big of a deal. I’m hitting it soft.’’’

Her mother laughed when asked about that — not stopping playing even when she was expecting daughters Jessica and Sophia.

“We should have tennis kids,” she said was her thought. “And they should be great at tennis.”

Her parents were the first coaches Sophia and Jessica had in tennis. Sophia Jiang said she appreciates all the time her parents spent guiding them and helping them learn to love the sport.

Sophia Jiang isn’t a big hitter. She’s more of a counterpuncher as a singles player, adept at moving about the court and returning shots or coming to the net for volleys — a skill sparked by playing doubles.

“She’s super-athletic,” Madison Memorial girls tennis coach Joseph King said. “She moves around the court really well. She’s not going to give up on a ball. It takes a lot of good balance, a lot of good footwork and a lot of attention to detail with how she hits the ball and the type of strokes she has. She is maximizing her talents. Definitely, with that attitude, she pushes to be the best she can.”

King said Jiang has showed great improvement while facing rugged singles competition in the Big Eight Conference, which saw Janesville Craig’s Lexie Hankel finish third, Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram place in the top eight and Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang and Verona’s Naisha Nagpal finish in the top 16 at state last year.

“In the Big Eight, we have such good singles competition,” King said. “It’s really hard to be the No. 1 singles player. … Time after time, you don’t get an easy match in a lot of cases.

“Seeing her grow, she’s definitely more persistent and is getting stronger. She’s added more of an aggressive net game, which is good to see. I think her freshman year doubles experience really helped that out and gave her that confidence that even as a singles player she can get up to the net and be an all-court tennis player.”

Strong work ethic

King, who taught Jiang in a calculus class last year, said Jiang is an accomplished student.

“Her work ethic and attitude and pretty much everything she does are very consistent and exemplary,” King said.

She also has demonstrated leadership: She has served as an advocate for better water access at Memorial and also is one of the Spartans’ tennis captains.

“I love being a leader,” she said. “I think it really helps other people, but it also allows me to reflect on my own skills. What are my strengths? What can I give to the team? And that actually really helps in a match.”

Jiang considers herself more natural as a musician than as an athlete because she said she’s done it more proficiently for a longer time, including with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, but added: “I love them both in different ways.”

And there’s nothing like performing or competing.

“I love the feeling of performing, especially when there is a live audience,” said Jiang, who hopes to study music and biomedical sciences when she attends college.

“It is really, really gratifying to see people spend their time to listen to artists and show what they can do on the stage. It also takes a lot of patience. Classical is usually longer and it is really complex, so you need to listen hard.”

