Madison Edgewood’s No. 1 singles player Lily Olson left Nielsen Tennis Stadium last fall as the WIAA Division 2 state champion for the second consecutive season.

A host of Division 1 girls tennis players from the area also turned in good performances at the state tournament in Madison.

Middleton won the Big Eight Conference title and a sectional championship and finished as state runner-up at the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament, while Edgewood advanced to the Division 2 team state semifinals.

A considerable amount of that talent is expected to return this season, foreshadowing further strong representation from the area.

WIAA subsectionals are scheduled Oct. 2-3, sectionals Oct. 4-5, individual state Oct. 12-14 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium and the team tournament Oct. 20-21 at Nielsen.

Here are 10 Madison-area girls tennis players to watch.

Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson makes a return against East Troy's Lauren Lindow during the first set of Saturday's Division 1 state semifinals …

Lily Olson, sr., Madison Edgewood

Olson, who was the second seed, earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over top-seeded Angela Wang, a then-freshman from University School of Milwaukee, in the Division 2 state title match. It was the second consecutive Division 2 state title for Olson while playing for the Crusaders. She made her third consecutive appearance in a state final, finishing as runner-up at the alternate season state tournament in spring 2021 when she was a freshman at Madison Memorial. She helped lead Edgewood to team state last year, where the Crusaders fell to University School of Milwaukee in the Division 2. She also was a defender for the Crusaders’ girls soccer team, which finished as state runner-up in Division 3 last spring.

Middleton's Netra Somasundaram Middleton's Netra Somasundaram plays against Whitefish Bay's Clare Schaefer in the Division 1 consolation round.

Netra Somasundaram, sr., Middleton

Somasundaram, who was the area’s highest seed in Division 1 at No. 9, reached the final eight. She fell in the quarterfinals to Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen, who went on to complete an undefeated season by winning the Division 1 state championship. Somasundaram helped lead Middleton, coached by Matt Given, to the second-place finish at team state, falling to Hartland Arrowhead in the final.

Verona's Naisha Nagpal Verona's Naisha Nagpal makes a return during a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Madison West's Grace Qian.

Naisha Nagpal, jr., Verona

Nagpal, who was the 10th seed in Division 1 at state, reached the round of 16. Nagpal played No. 1 singles the past two years, finishing 31-5 in 2021 and 29-5 in 2022. She returns to lead a strong lineup, including freshman McKenna Thorson, with both those players capable of playing No. 1 or No. 2 singles. Wildcats coach Mark Happel’s team is expected to challenge Middleton and Madison West for top honors in the Big Eight.

Sun Prairie East's Annalise Yang Annalise Yang won the WIAA Division 1 state tennis singles championship while at Madison La Follette. She looks to defend her title while at S…

Annalise Yang, sr., Sun Prairie East

Yang received the 12th seed for the Division 1 individual state tournament and reached the round of 16. Yang has a 59-9 career record, including 22-4 last season for the Cardinals. Yang, as a freshman at Madison La Follette, won the alternate season state tournament title over Olson. Yang and senior Grace Kramschuster, a Tennessee-Chattanooga softball recruit who qualified for state in doubles, will lead Sun Prairie East, coached by Patrick Anderson.

Madison West's Tyra Gustavson, Molly Ryan Madison West's Tyra Gustavson, left, and Molly Ryan celebrate a point during the Division 1 singles consolation round of the WIAA state girls …

Tyra Gustavson, sr., and Molly Ryan, sr., Madison West

Gustavson and Ryan earned the ninth seed and turned in the best area finish among Division 1 doubles teams, advancing to the final eight at state before falling in the consolation semifinals. Scott Fuchs, who’s in his second year as the Regents’ coach, said he expects Gustavson and Ryan again to play No. 1 doubles and hopes they can repeat their successful play from a year ago. They should lead a strong doubles lineup for the Regents, which includes Isabelle Gao and Sarah Goetz.

Claire Jaeger, sr., Waunakee

Jaeger takes over at No. 1 singles in coach Chris Nuenthel’s lineup after she played doubles last season. Jaeger and then-senior Gretchen Lee played No. 1 doubles for the Warriors and claimed a sectional championship. They earned the fifth seed in Division 1 doubles at state and advanced to the round of 16. They were among the area’s top doubles teams, along with Madison West’s Gustavson and Ryan and Middleton’s Ashley Andler (a junior last year) and Amy Li (a senior last year), who advanced to the round of 16 at state. This year, senior Sophie Schnaubelt and sophomore Caroline Lee are set to play No. 1 doubles for Waunakee.

Madison Memorial's Sophia Jiang Madison Memorial's Sophia Jiang returns in a No. 1 singles match against Elkhorn Area's Parker Christensen during last year's WIAA state tourn…

Sophia Jiang, sr., Madison Memorial

In her three previous seasons, Jiang has competed at the individual state tournament and been a letterwinner for the Spartans. She advanced to the second round at state in singles last year and is scheduled to play No. 1 singles for Memorial coach Joseph King’s squad, which seeks to be in the mix in the top half of the conference race. Jiang, as a freshman, and older sister Jessica placed fourth in doubles at the alternate state tournament in the spring of 2021.

Grace Huang, jr., Madison West

Huang is set to move up to No. 1 singles after playing No. 2 singles last year. Fuchs said Audrey Yu, who played No. 1 singles last year and again was expected to fill that role, and her family moved to Michigan. Huang and Yu each advanced to the second round at last year’s state tournament. Huang joins a strong group of top singles players in the Big Eight, including Somasundaram, Nagpal, Yang, Jiang and Janesville Craig sophomore Lexie Hankel, who finished third at state in Division 1 singles last year.

Monona Grove's Eliza Martin Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin returns the ball in a No. 1 singles match against Oregon during a girls tennis sectional at Stoughton High School …

Eliza Martin, jr., Monona Grove

Martin again is scheduled to play No. 1 singles for Silver Eagles coach John Willauer’s team. Martin compiled an 18-6 record and was a state qualifier last year, as was No. 2 singles player Ava Lee, a junior who was 26-4. Martin, Lee, senior Marissa Light and junior Riley Perkins are expected to make Monona Grove a solid team in the Badger Conference. Martin should face strong singles competition in the league, possibly including from Olson, Jaeger, Oregon’s Ella Peotter, DeForest’s Chloe Knutson and McFarland’s Anna Maudlin (as McFarland, coached by Tod Lacey, joins the Badger Conference this school year).

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

