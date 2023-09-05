Waunakee girls tennis coach Chris Nuenthel is playing host to two 10-team tournaments in September.

Such invitationals bring together teams from around the area and state.

They are valuable for the competing players and teams amid the conference dual season and as they prepare for conference tournaments later in the month, then the WIAA postseason play that follows in October.

“I think it’s important to see all types of players, styles and talent throughout the state and these types of tournaments do that for each school,” Nuenthel said.

Tournaments continue throughout the state this month, including a tournament Sept. 15-16 in Kohler that will include Madison Edgewood, which was a WIAA Division 2 state qualifier last year and is led by two-time Division 2 state champion Lily Olson.

“Tournaments provide some intense experience with three to four matches over two days,” said Rory Hemp Boll, in her first season as the Crusaders’ coach. “The early tournaments give us an opportunity to try out different lineups. The tournaments later in the season provide great experience that helps forge the bonds of doubles teams and raises the level all players as we compete against some of the better teams from around the state.”

Here are three of the major girls tennis invitationals coming up in the Madison area.

Waunakee Invitational, Sept. 8-9

Teams: DeForest, Wales Kettle Moraine, Madison Memorial, Monona Grove, Green Bay Notre Dame, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee and West De Pere.

Sites: Waunakee’s Ripp Park, Verona High School, Madison Memorial, DeForest High School, Ahuska Park in Monona and Oregon High School.

The schedule includes four matches for each team over the weekend. Dual matches are played at five of the sites at noon and 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Sept. 9. Some of the teams travel from site to site. Lengthy matches in the first round or weather delays can affect the start time of the second round during the day.

“I like playing these invites because it's a mix of conference and subsectional matches that will matter for (postseason) seeding,” Nuenthel said, “And then (there are) also a few out-of-town teams, so we can see the competition from different areas.”

How players and teams fare against those teams also could be significant for seeding later on, Nuenthel said.

Madison Memorial coach Joseph King likes that the Spartans get to play some teams that aren’t in the Big Eight Conference but will be in Memorial’s subsectional. He said getting direct results against an opponent is important for a player’s resume.

Waunakee Invitational, Sept. 15-16

Teams: Lake Geneva Badger, Eau Claire Memorial, Milwaukee Reagan, McFarland, Madison Memorial, Oregon, Sun Prairie West, Waunakee, Madison West, Verona.

Sites: Waunakee’s Ripp Park, Oregon High School, Madison Memorial, Verona High School, Madison West, Sun Prairie West.

The format is similar to the other Waunakee tournament with four matches for each team. Dual matches are played at five of the sites at noon and 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Sept. 16. Some of the teams travel from site to site.

Madison West Invitational, Sept. 22-23

Teams: Verona, Wausau West, Madison West, Middleton, Brookfield Central, Kenosha Indian Trail, Green Bay Notre Dame and Brookfield East.

Sites: Madison West, Middleton High School, Verona High School, Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona.

The eight teams each wind up playing four dual matches in the two days, two on Friday, Sept. 22 (noon and 3 p.m.) and two on Saturday, Sept. 23 (9 a.m. and noon).

Verona coach Mark Happel’s team is entered in all three tournaments.

“The two Waunakee invites and the West invite give us a chance to play some of the schools in our subsectional and to play some of the best teams in the state,” said Happel, whose team is led by singles players McKenna Thorson and Naisha Nagpal.

Prior to the first Waunakee invitational, the Wildcats, who were ranked seventh in Division 1 in last week’s Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, are scheduled to play host to second-ranked Middleton at 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 6) in a pivotal Big Eight dual match.

Happel said Middleton, which was Division 1 runner-up at team state last year, is extremely talented and well-coached and capable of competing for a state title.

Madison West, ranked No. 10 in Division 1 last week, will begin its own invitational with a match against conference rival Middleton. Madison West, Verona and Middleton each have matches scheduled against top-ranked Brookfield East in that tournament.

Prior to that, Madison West plays at the Glendale Nicolet tournament Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Regents coach Scott Fuchs said the Nicolet tournament is a flighted invitational, with the different flights playing at different sites. He found it beneficial for his players last year because sometimes the players didn’t have coaches immediately present to offer advice. That led to figuring out solutions on their own.

“I thought kids handled that really well last year,” Fuchs said.

