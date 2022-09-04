Get to know Sun Prairie East doubles partners Grace Kramschuster, Reagan Schwartzer

Grace Kramschuster played at the top of the singles lineup for the Sun Prairie girls tennis team last season.

Reagan Schwartzer was at the top of the Cardinals’ doubles lineup.

Now, they are playing together.

This fall, Sun Prairie has two high schools and Sun Prairie East junior Kramschuster is learning the intricacies of playing doubles.

After the transfer of No. 1 singles player Annalise Yang from Madison La Follette this fall, Kramschuster has shifted to doubles.

Kramschuster is paired with Cardinals senior Schwartzer at No. 1 doubles.

Schwartzer advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in doubles with her partner, then-senior Alexandra Stein, last year.

Kramschuster’s primary sport is softball. She played third base for Sun Prairie last spring when the Cardinals advanced to the WIAA Division 1 championship game. They defeated Milton in the quarterfinals and Oak Creek in the semifinals, prior to falling to Kaukauna in the title game.