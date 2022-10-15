 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Get to know Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, WIAA Division 2 girls tennis singles champion

  • 0

Madison Edgewood junior Lily Olson discusses winning the WIAA Division 2 state singles title in girls tennis on Saturday, Oct., 15, 2022 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Madison Edgewood junior Lily Olson won her second consecutive WIAA Division 2 singles championship at the girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Olson, the second seed, defeated top-seeded Angela Wang, a freshman from University School of Milwaukee, 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

Earlier Saturday, Olson defeated East Troy senior Lauren Lindow 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals. Olson topped Lindow in last year's state title match. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jalen Burger 'had a lot of fire' in Michigan State's victory over Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics