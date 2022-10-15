Get to know Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, WIAA Division 2 girls tennis singles champion

Madison Edgewood junior Lily Olson discusses winning the WIAA Division 2 state singles title in girls tennis on Saturday, Oct., 15, 2022 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison Edgewood junior Lily Olson won her second consecutive WIAA Division 2 singles championship at the girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Olson, the second seed, defeated top-seeded Angela Wang, a freshman from University School of Milwaukee, 6-2, 6-3 in the final.
Earlier Saturday, Olson defeated East Troy senior Lauren Lindow 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals. Olson topped Lindow in last year's state title match.
Photos: Saturday's WIAA state girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson returns a shot against East Troy's Lauren Lindow during the first set of the Division 2 semifinals at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson returns a shot near the net against East Troy's Lauren Lindow during the Division 2 semifinals at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson returns a shot against East Troy's Lauren Lindow during the Division 2 semifinals at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison West's Tyra Gustavson makes a return during the Division 1 doubles consolation round against Kettle Moraine at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson serves against East Troy's Lauren Lindow in the first set of the Division 2 semifinals at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson hits a shot against East Troy's Lauren Lindow during the Division 2 semifinals at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson returns a shot against East Troy's Lauren Lindow in the first set of the Division 2 semifinals at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament on Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Netra Somasundaram returns against Whitefish Bay's Clare Schaefer in the Division 1 consolation round during the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Netra Somasundaram returns against Whitefish Bay's Clare Schaefer in the Division 1 consolation round during the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison West's Molly Ryan returns during the doubles consolation round against Kettle Moraine at the WIAA state girls tennis tournament on Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison West's Tyra Gustavson, left, and Molly Ryan celebrate a point during the Division 1 singles consolation round of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament on Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium,
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!