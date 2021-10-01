First places in 4 flights carry Middleton to Big Eight Conference title

Middleton senior Rose Ryan arrived at the Big Eight Conference girls tennis tournament with a new doubles teammate after she played her first three seasons with the same partner.
And Ryan and sophomore Ashley Andler left holding first-place medals after claiming the No. 1 doubles championship Thursday night at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Ryan and Andler earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Madison Memorial senior Nikita Remesh and junior Elizabeth Wu in the final.
“It’s definitely different playing with a different person,” said Ryan, a two-time individual state qualifier who played with now-graduated Cece Hujanen for three seasons. “But it’s been great this season. We definitely have improved over the season, as we got to know each other and talked on the court.”
“It’s awesome,” Andler said about winning the title. “It feels really good to win with a senior, playing in her last year.”
Andler began the fall playing No. 2 doubles, but Andler and Ryan became a duo about a fourth of the way through the season.
“We definitely complement each other well with our different abilities,” Andler said. “Rose is really good at volleys and I have some good groundstrokes. So, we get good rallies and Rose can put it away.”
Ryan and Andler earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Madison West’s Abby Lin and Molly Ryan in a semifinal. Remesh and Wu defeated Janesville Parker’s Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes 6-0, 6-1 in the other semifinal.
Middleton, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, won four flights (No. 2 and No. 3 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles) and claimed the team championship with 47 points. Middleton finished ahead of eighth-ranked Madison West (39 points) and ninth-ranked Verona (36).
Middleton also was this fall’s conference dual-meet champion, ahead of Madison West and Verona.
Madison West won the 2019 conference title. That was the last time the conference meet was held after not being conducted in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think things held true to form based on our conference dual season,” Madison West coach Ryan Reischel said. “Middleton brought it (Thursday) in a couple of the flights.”
In the No. 1 singles final that finished late Thursday, Madison La Follette sophomore Annalise Yang was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Middleton sophomore Netra Somasundaram. Yang avenged a loss to Somasundaram in the dual season.
“I play more confidently, I focused more and played much better than the last time,” Yang said.
Yang won the singles title at the state tournament during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring, while Somasundaram placed fifth.
“It was a mix of consistency and attacking at the right moments, and really mental toughness,” La Follette coach Nan Perschon said. “To play high-level tennis with a mask on isn’t easy. But Annalise did that last spring at state, so that might have been to her advantage that she’s had that experience playing indoors with a mask on. … I’m very proud of her. This is such a tough conference. So, conference champ as a sophomore is impressive.”
Yang topped Verona freshman Naisha Nagpal 6-1, 6-0 in one semifinal. Somasundaram earned a 6-3, 6-0 decision over Madison West sophomore Grace Qian in the other semifinal.
Middleton’s Sonya Agapov was victorious in the No. 2 singles final, defeating Madison West sophomore Tyra Gustavson 6-4, 6-2. Middleton’s Lydia Sabat defeated Verona’s Zoe Qureshi 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the No. 3 singles final.
The Middleton team of Amy Li and Bella Conrad recorded a 6-2, 5-7, 10-4 victory over Madison Memorial juniors Elfin Wiriyan and Emily Cai in the No. 2 doubles final.
Madison West freshman Grace Huang was the No. 4 singles champion, edging Verona’s Elsa Queoff 6-0, 3-6, 10-6. Verona’s Annie Nick and Erin Nick won the No. 3 doubles title, defeating Madison West’s Naomi Held and Dani DeAngeles 6-2, 6-1.
