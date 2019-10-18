Everything may have been going according to plan for Baluck Deang on Friday. But that didn’t mean she wanted to talk about it.
“One step at a time,” Deang said Friday after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Neenah St. Mary’s Mallory Moen at Nielsen Tennis Stadium clinched her a spot in the semifinals of the WIAA Division 2 state girls individual tennis tournament.
“Can’t get too cocky. You have to play a game at a time. That’s the way it’s got to be.”
Heading into the tournament’s final day, the second-seeded Madison Edgewood junior is exactly where she hoped to be. A fourth-place finisher last season, Deang made it her goal to at least replicate that result.
“I think she’s handling it really well,” first-year Edgewood coach Kara Amundson said. “She had some good practices this week, just hitting really relaxed. I think she’s doing well.”
As one of the top four seeds in the Division 2 singles draw, Deang (31-4) earned a first-round bye and was able to watch Thursday night’s matches from the stands. While she said she would have rather played on the tournament’s opening night, she also admitted not kicking things off until Friday morning had some advantages — particularly in her match against Moen.
“She doesn’t like low balls, as I (found out when I) was watching her play,” Deang said after rallying from an early deficit in the second set of her quarterfinal.
Friday’s action was not nearly as kind to the rest of the area’s singles competitors. Verona senior Meredith Conley was knocked out in the third round of the Division 1 draw, losing to Whitnall’s Autumn Bruno. Madison West juniors Abby (32-7) and Maddi Bremel (33-6) also made third-round exits, as did Monona Grove senior Hailey Munz (23-10), who lost to No. 5 seed Norah Balthazor of De Pere.
In Division 1 doubles, West’s Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge (33-4) rallied from a rough first set to force a decisive third in their quarterfinal against Whitefish Bay’s Elena Delongschamps and Katie Kavanagh, but the Regents duo ultimately came up short 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.
“I think we had more momentum, and we were just excited that we were coming back from the first set,” Knigge said of the rally. “(But) they wanted it a lot, too. We’re such close teams that it can go either way.”
Said Vadas: “We had one game (early in the third set) that was really long, and when we lost that, it just felt like our momentum was (gone).”
Knigge and Vadas will face Grace and Hannah Cady of Hartland Arrowhead in the consolation bracket Saturday morning, where two more victories will earn them a fifth-place finish. But on the final day of the season, the goal is a simple one.
“We just want to give it our all and at least feel like, when we come off the court, like, we played our best,” Vadas said. “That’s all that we can ask for from ourselves.”
Two area tandems are still in title contention: DeForest’s Cecile and Samantha Fuchs (seeded second in Division 1) and Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (seeded third in Division 2) both advanced to Saturday’s championship semifinals.
“You could tell their nervousness was gone, and they just went out there and played really aggressive,” Monroe coach Matt Bordner said after his top doubles team rebounded from a three-set, third-round win to skate past Appleton Xavier’s Kylie McCormick and Carly Bomier in the quarters.
“They had a lot of fun in this match, and it was a nice statement win heading into the semifinals tomorrow.”