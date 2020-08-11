DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs prepared to make a run at singles state title

“I don’t know any other kids that work as hard as Samantha does,” Pachal said. “She sets goals and then she works to achieve them. … Her life pretty much revolves around tennis.”

“She has amazing consistency,” Armstrong added. “During tryouts last year I played a match against her and she would just get every single ball back over the net, no matter what.”

Samantha Fuchs knows much of the credit for her growth goes to Cecile. Their relationship, and playing alongside one another in 2019, did nothing but improve her game.

“We definitely grew closer playing doubles,” DeForest’s No. 1 player said. “It’s going to be tough not having her there. Practicing is going to be way different, and before matches we would always talk to each other. If I was nervous, she was always there.”

“They complemented each other really well,” Pachal added. “They pushed each other and always had someone to hit with. … Even when they were playing doubles, they didn’t communicate like other teams I’ve seen. Because they’ve played together for so long, they anticipated where the other was going to be and what they were going to do. They knew each other's strengths.”