An early season tournament title against formidable opponents provided confidence for the Middleton boys tennis team.

“Once we won that Brookfield Central Invite, we had our sights set on the state championship,” said Middleton sophomore Ethan Bo, the team’s No. 1 singles player.

The Big Eight Conference champion and top-ranked Cardinals remained undefeated all the way to the final day of the season.

But perennial power and second-ranked Milwaukee Marquette provided a massive obstacle and denied Middleton’s quest for its first WIAA boys tennis team title.

Second-seeded Marquette (19-4) pulled out a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Middleton (21-1) in the Division 1 championship match at the team state tournament Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“Obviously, everyone is a little bummed out not to be able to have that No. 1 spot in our hands,” Middleton junior and No. 2 singles player Koji Heineman said. “This is just more fuel to the fire for us. It’s another opportunity to take all these emotions and put them into this next year of training. If I were to say something about next year, I’d say, `Watch out for Middleton.’ ’’

The Hilltoppers, in their 16th consecutive state appearance and 19th overall, won their 15th title and now have won 13 of the past 16 championships.

“We are definitely disappointed,” said Middleton senior Jonathan Kim, part of the Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles team with senior Neel Mukherjee. “But, ultimately, when you take a step back and look at it, the result won’t be what lasts, it will be the memories we made.”

Middleton defeated Marquette twice by 4-3 scores this season, but the lineups weren’t the same Saturday as in those previous matchups.

Middleton, in its 15th state appearance, won three of the four singles flights — Bo, Heineman and at No. 3 singles with freshman Alex Bo, Ethan’s brother. But Marquette swept the doubles and won the No. 4 singles match.

Matt Given, who became Middleton’s interim co-coach with Tony Mirasola late in the season after Henry Johnson said he was fired as coach, said they were confident the Cardinals would win the top three singles matches.

“We had to find a match to win in the next four,” Given said. “Four singles and one doubles were swing matches that we discussed if we picked those up we would put ourselves in a good situation.”

The Hilltoppers clinched the decisive fourth team point at No. 4 singles, taking a 4-2 lead. Junior Michael Stuckslager defeated Middleton sophomore Bodi Russo 6-2, 6-4.

The Marquette No. 1 doubles team of seniors Lincoln Marshall and Daniel Egelhoff, who won the Division 1 doubles title at last week’s individual state meet, gave the Hilltoppers a 3-2 advantage.

Marshall and Egelhoff rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-3 victory over Kim and Mukherjee.

“In the first set, I think we did a great job capitalizing on break points and game points,” Kim said. “In the second set, they had a huge surge of momentum and it was just hard to stop them.”

Said Mukherjee: “I think we played really well. They are the state champs and we went toe-to-toe with them. That proved a lot for us.”

Heineman, battling an abdominal injury, earned the match’s first point, defeating junior Charlie Keller 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

“It was a gut-check day for me,” Heineman said. “I was able to take a lot of painkillers and put a lot of tape around it and, thankfully, I was able to get through the day physically."

He added: "My game didn't change too much. I was able to keep my feet moving and play my physical style of tennis. Overall, not too bad."

After Marquette senior Ronan More O’Ferrall and junior Ryan Gould earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Middleton senior Aarush Gupta and Alan Kanne at No. 3 doubles, Alex Bo defeated Marquette sophomore Jeff Russell 6-0, 6-0.

Marquette drew even at 2-2 when its No. 2 doubles team of Jack Eisenbrown and Aiden Ferber claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over freshman Caden Cheng and junior Ilya Rice.

With the team result already decided, Ethan Bo defeated senior Graham Kunick 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Middleton defeated fourth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial 7-0 in a semifinal earlier Saturday, while Marquette edged third-seeded Brookfield Central 4-3.

“Getting to this stage was a great opportunity for the guys to be able to compete for the title and they certainly showed up,” Mirasola said.

In Division 2, top-seeded Brookfield Academy swept second-seeded University School of Milwaukee 7-0 in the championship match.

Brookfield Academy defeated fourth-seeded East Troy 7-0 and University School topped La Crosse Aquinas 6-1 in the semifinal round.

