Gokul Kamath and Sam Weinbach did something that no other Madison Memorial boys tennis pairings have done in the last two decades, and it wasn't without a dramatic ending.

It took a 10-point tiebreaker to beat Brookfield Central, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6, to finish fifth in Division 1. Kamath and Weinbach were the first doubles team to place top six at the WIAA boys state tennis tournament in the last 20 years.

"I believed we could be here because Sam is talented and it took me awhile to transition from doubles to singles but I knew once we clicked we'd be really tough," Kamath said.

Madison West's Ethan Yu finished sixth in Division 1 singles. He intends to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to follow in his parents' footsteps.

"I was going to play college tennis but I decided to chose a more academic school," Yu said. "Both my parents are statisticians so they introduced me as a little kid and I like how now every field wants to be backed by numbers."

Middleton sophomore Ethan Bo added a bronze medal to the silver he won last year. Bo won the third-place consolation match on Saturday over Brookfield East's Sam Klein, 6-3, 2-6, 10-5. Bo lost in the semifinals to De Pere's Nicholas Balthazor. Brookfield East's Oscar Corwin won the Division 1 singles state championship.

Bo said he hopes to carry this momentum into the team state tournament next weekend.

"We have a really great shot of taking the title and I know me and a lot of my teammates are hungry for more, so we want that title," Bo said.

Middleton is the No. 1 seed in Division 1 entering the boys tennis state team tournament. The competition will begin June 9 with the Cardinals facing Badger High School in the first round.

Bo's teammates Neel Mukherjee and Jonathan Kim lost in the Division 1 semifinal, 6-3, 6-4, to Cedarburg's Chatton Haws and Keenan Haws, who were silver medalists to Marquette University's Lincoln Marshall and Daniel Egelhoff.

Mukherjee and Kim finished fourth after losing to the tournament's top seed of Nicolet's Alex Aranda and Henry Vizgaitis, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3. But Mukherjee and Kim have found an area to improve heading into the team event.

"Increasingly throughout the day I feel like we got better, we just need a bigger jump at the start of matches," Kim said. "We found a lot of new strategies when we were down, so we're going to implement those into our play style."

The two seniors plan on playing together in college for the UW club tennis team along with Yu. But first, the Cardinals hope to win the first team boys tennis state title.

"I'm looking forward to the atmosphere again, its similar to the individual state tournament but the team chemistry is a lot more apparent," Kim said.

