Middleton freshman Alex Bo opened with a decisive victory at No. 3 singles that set the tone.

His brother, sophomore Ethan Bo, later was victorious at No. 1 singles — wrapping up a 7-0 victory for top-ranked and top-seeded Middleton over eighth-seeded Lake Geneva Badger in a WIAA Division 1 team state quarterfinal Friday night at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Bo brothers’ results became the bookends of the Cardinals’ dominating performance.

“They are complete polar opposites of each other,” said Matt Given, one of Middleton’s interim co-coaches with Tony Mirasola. “Alex is super, super outgoing. He loves to talk. And Ethan is locked in. It is the perfect yin and yang kind of deal. ... They are super-great kids.”

The brothers said they began playing when Ethan was 6 years old and Alex was 5. Alex, now 15, said they have some similarities in style, but he prefers to hit from the baseline, while 16-year-old Ethan will venture to the net more.

Alex Bo, who earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Badger senior Lars Matson at No. 3 singles, approaches each match the same way.

“I try to focus and not lose focus,” he said. “I don’t want to let up on anything.”

Mirasola said Alex Bo would be playing No. 1 singles at 90% to 95% of the state's schools.

“We have a very talented team,” Mirasola said of the Cardinals (20-0). “So, he played (No.) 3 for a lot of the year. That doesn’t mean he isn’t as good as some of the top players in the state. We certainly weren’t surprised to see him come out and play well and set the tone for the team (Friday).

“Both Ethan and Alex are great kids and great teammates. They work very, very hard. They push all their teammates. They, obviously, are close with each other. They both are passionate about tennis and very competitive. Alex has been a very welcome addition to the team.”

The Bo brothers said they have enjoyed being high school teammates this season.

“It’s been really fun,” said Ethan Bo, who defeated Badger freshman Brandon Hall 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. “And for our whole team; we are really good friends. We are having fun out here and hope to end on a good note. (Alex) has been really helpful. We both push each other. We wouldn’t be where we are without each other.”

Said Alex Bo: “The team winning helps morale and our confidence. It’s good to have your team cheering on each other. It makes tennis more fun.”

Middleton had three of the top 15 seeded Division 1 players at last week’s individual state meet; third-seeded Ethan Bo finished third, sixth-seeded Koji Heineman reached the final eight and Alex Bo won two matches.

Heineman, a junior, was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Badger freshman Johnny Engerman at No. 2 singles, fighting through an abdominal injury he aggravated in the second set, Mirasola said.

Mirasola said he hoped Heineman will be ready when Middleton faces fourth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in a semifinal Saturday morning. Second-seeded Milwaukee Marquette will meet third-seeded Brookfield Central in the other semifinal.

The Division 1 championship match will be Saturday afternoon. Division 2 semifinals and title match are Saturday.

Alex Bo and the Middleton No. 3 doubles team of seniors Aarush Gupta and Alan Kanne, who claimed a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Badger sophomore Oliver Nafziger and junior Will Spende, got the Cardinals rolling right away.

“One thing that Tony and I stress is that our guys need to be locked in before they step on the court,” Given said. “We always make sure they warm up before they get here. I do think we have a phenomenal bottom of the lineup that sets the tone for us.”

Middleton’s No. 4 singles player, Bodi Russo, and its No. 1 doubles team of seniors Jonathan Kim and Neel Mukherjee and No. 2 doubles team of freshman Caden Cheng and sophomore Ilya Rice picked up the Cardinals' other victories.

“I think it just confirms that we were ready to play and ready for the state experience, even if some of them didn’t play last week (at individual state)," Mirasola said.

Given and Mirasola — who took over late in the season as interim co-coaches after coach Henry Johnson said he was fired – declined to comment on the coaching change.

"I think our team handled it very well," Ethan Bo said. "We focused on tennis and didn’t let the outside distractions bother us.”

