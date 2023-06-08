The 28th WIAA boys team tennis tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Champions in Divisions 1 and 2 will be crowned.

Middleton will represent area teams, competing in Division 1.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $9 per day plus online fees. Tickets are available for purchase online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Tennis.

There is parking on surfaces lots and in garages near Nielsen Tennis Stadium. There typically is a charge for parking, depending on the specific lot and day of the week. Also, WIAA state softball will be taking place nearby on the University of Wisconsin campus, which will affect parking availability.

The schedule

The competition begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday with the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Division 1 semifinals and Division 2 semifinals are set for 9 a.m. Saturday.

The championship matches in both divisions begin after the semifinals, based on court availability.

Division 1 – Quarterfinals are Friday; Top-seeded Middleton (19-0) vs. eighth-seeded Lake Geneva Badger (12-8); Fourth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial (18-4) vs. fifth-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (20-7); third-seeded Brookfield Central (18-4) vs. sixth-seeded Neenah (13-5); and second-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (16-4) vs. seventh-seeded Salem Westosha Central (15-6).

Semifinals and championship match are Saturday.

Division 2 – Semifinals are Saturday morning: Top-seeded Brookfield Academy (22-4) vs. fourth-seeded East Troy (18-1) and second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (13-5) vs. third-seeded La Crosse Aquinas (18-4).

Championship match follows semifinals on Saturday.

History lesson

Brookfield East won its second consecutive Division 1 championship and sixth overall, defeating Neenah 7-0 in the championship last year.

Middleton defeated Menomonee Falls 6-1 in the quarterfinals, then dropped a 4-3 decision to Neenah in the semifinals. Madison West dropped a 6-1 decision to Marquette in the quarterfinals.

Brookfield Academy defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial 4-3 in the Division 2 title match.

The WIAA has sponsored a team championship in boys tennis since 1995 (there was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Prior to 1995, points scored by individuals determined team champions.

Division 1 notes

Big Eight Conference champion Middleton, the top seed, will make its 15th state appearance and fourth consecutive trip (not including 2020 when there wasn’t a tournament).

The Cardinals are seeking their first title. They have finished second four times (2000, 2007, 2009, 2015).

Middleton advanced to team state by winning the Madison West sectional. The Cardinals had 56 points; runner-up Madison West had 37.

Matt Given and Tony Mirasola were named Middleton’s interim co-coaches by Middleton administrators late in the season.

In late May, they replaced first-year coach Henry Johnson after Johnson said he was fired. Johnson said in a State Journal story he believed his decision to sit a player for the Big Eight Conference tournament after an incident at a practice angered a parent and led to his removal as coach. Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims declined to address Johnson’s comments, according to the story.

The Cardinals had a good showing at last week’s individual state tournament, led by sophomore Ethan Bo (third in Division 1 singles), the doubles team of seniors Jonathan Kim and Neel Mukherjee (fourth in doubles) and junior Koji Heineman (final eight in singles).

Lake Geneva Badger, Middleton’s quarterfinal opponent, will make its third appearance at team state. The Badgers lost in the quarterfinals in 1991 and 2018. Seventh-seeded Westosha Central, making its first appearance, and Badger tied for the Southern Lakes Conference title this spring.

Based on the seedings, Marquette, Brookfield Central and Eau Claire Memorial are top challengers to Middleton.

Marquette will make its 16th consecutive trip and 19th overall appearance. The Greater Metro Conference champion Hilltoppers have won the team title in 12 of the past 15 state tournaments and own 14 championships overall.

Brookfield Central qualified for the 15th time and first time since 2016. The Lancers won titles in 1996, 2000 and 2001. Big Rivers Conference champion Eau Claire Memorial will make its 25th appearance, which leads WIAA schools.

Middleton ended the regular season as the top-ranked Division 1 team in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll, with Marquette second, Brookfield Central third and Madison West fourth.

Division 2 notes

Brookfield Academy, the top seed, is the defending champion after runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021.

University School qualified for the 15th time and first time since 2018. The Wildcats have 10 state titles.

Mississippi Valley Conference champion Aquinas returns for the third consecutive season and 10th overall. Rock Valley Conference champion East Troy will make its second appearance.

Brookfield Academy ended the regular season as the top-ranked team in Division 2.

